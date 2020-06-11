Robert Griffin III Works Out With Ravens Wide Receivers [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams at staying active during the time they have been quarantined away from football.

One of the best players at helping to organize things has been Lamar Jackson, but his backup Robert Griffin III hasn’t been bad, either. Griffin revealed that he has been throwing with the team’s group of James Proche, Devin Duvernay and Antoine Wesley.

Here’s a look at the work everyone is getting done:

My sources are telling me that @jamesproche3 @antoine_wesley @Dev_Duv5 have been working with Griffin III for weeks now. They also were kind enough to provide video ⬇️ https://t.co/0yISMYDmFY pic.twitter.com/xBvMMP9i8z — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 10, 2020

Obviously, getting the rookies Proche and Duvernay into the mix and catching passes from their quarterbacks is huge. This duo has shown a willingness to work immediately and that will benefit them as it relates to getting some snaps this coming season on the field.

It’s awesome to see Griffin working with his new wideouts and getting them acclimated to their team and their new offense. This will only pay dividends for the whole squad down the road.

Lamar Jackson Works With Ravens Wideouts

Jackson and some of his teammates even took over a Florida park recently to get some work in, and fans couldn’t believe it when they saw Jackson snapping passes to wide receivers. They even got a ball, then got Jackson to sign it after the throwing session while getting a few pictures.

Here’s a look at Jackson getting his work in:

Lamar Jackson assembled some of his teammates for offseason work at a neighborhood park in south Florida, as seen on @tiktok_us. All the reigning MVP needs is open space and guys to throw to. pic.twitter.com/vuOJVmk8Az — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) June 3, 2020

As for the players involved in the meetings, there are plenty that have been linking up with Jackson to get on the same page ahead of the 2020 season beginning in a few months time.

I don't have the guest list and some guys are coming and going. Have heard QBs Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley are involved. J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, James Proche, Willie Snead, Jaleel Scott, Antoine Wesley, Charles Scarff as well — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 3, 2020

With no in-person workouts at team facilities this offseason thus far and the NFL world only recently taking slow steps to open up, things like this are important to keep team chemistry working in the right direction. Jackson has been a leader in doing this and it’s not surprising to see this becoming the norm for the team.

Getting work in with Jackson and now Griffin will be a major asset to these players moving forward this offseason.

Marquise Brown Showed Off Workout Videos

Brown wasn’t a part of this group, but he still has been getting into the act on his own. Even though it’s been a different kind of offseason to this point, Brown has wasted little time continuing to improve his own standing and his own body. Consider some of these recent examples:

Hollywood Brown is just on another level 💥 (🎥 @primetime_jet) pic.twitter.com/rlfgf1T0Tg — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 14, 2020

Obviously, Brown is being counted on to take the next steps forward, and with this type of training, he’s putting himself ahead as it relates to doing just that for 2020.

With Griffin and Jackson leading the charge, it’s hard to imagine how the Ravens won’t improve upon their offense this season. Their rookies already appear to be hungry and in the mix, and that is huge in an offseason that is truthfully unlike any other.

Credit to the Ravens for making this happen, and to Griffin for continuing to get the young players involved for their improvement this offseason.

READ NEXT: Analyst Reveals Expectations for Lamar Jackson, Hall of Fame