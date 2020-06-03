Richard Sherman, Other 49ers React to Drew Brees’ Comments: ‘He’s Beyond Lost’

Back in 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made the decision to sit and kneel for the national anthem to voice his thoughts on racism and civil rights issues in the United States.

In the time since, Kaepernick filed a grievance that was settled by the NFL and was supported by hundreds of professional athletes across the world. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is not one of them.

In the quarterback’s first comments since the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd in police custody, his stance on kneeling during the national anthem remains the same that it was in 2017.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said. “Let me just tell what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. “I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during world war two, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about.”

From the perspective of famously outspoken 49ers corner Richard Sherman, Brees is “beyond lost” in terms of the issue.

He’s beyond lost. Guarantee you there were black men fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn’t seem to be about that. That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw pic.twitter.com/HH3EVTIH8p — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 3, 2020

Other 49ers’ Show Disappointment through Retweets

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead brought up the example of how former Seattle Seahawk and Green Beret Nate Boyer recommended kneeling as a way of peaceful protest to Kaepernick.

@drewbrees you must not know that @NateBoyer37 a veteran just like your grandfather advised @Kaepernick7 to kneel as a sign of respect and peaceful protest. https://t.co/wRCmcygA3T — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) June 3, 2020

Boyer voiced his appreciation for Armstead shouting him out.

Appreciate that brother… not enough people know the whole story, that taking a knee was a product of conversation between two very different people that both want our country to be better. — Nate Boyer (@NateBoyer37) June 3, 2020

Shortly after Brees’ comments, San Francisco safety Jason Verrett tweeted out that those who have trouble understanding should maybe go watch classic movies that try to speak on the issue.

Selma Lord Selma, Ruby Bridges, Cornbread Earl n Me………if you ain’t seen these maybe you need too ✊🏾 — Jason Verrett (@Jfeeva_2) June 3, 2020

Fellow safety D.J. Reed also didn’t directly address the comments of Brees’, but did pose a question of what the world could be like.

Imagine how the world would be if we looked out for one another — DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, linebacker Kwon Alexander retweeted Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu’s words shortly after Brees’ quote went viral.

The real issue is that some don’t have the heart to understand or submit. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 3, 2020

49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas joined Alexander, as the 24-year-old retweeted what Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and retired receiver Doug Baldwin had to say.

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

.@drewbrees the reason my children have to live in a world that won’t empathize with their pain is because people like you are raising your children to perpetuate the cycle. Drew, you are the problem. — Douglas Baldwin Jr 🧢 (@DougBaldwinJr) June 3, 2020

49ers safety Tarvarius Moore retweeted Chiefs corner Charvarius Ward, as well as a clip of boxer Deontay Wilder talking about the issue.

We just want that “Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness” we were promised!! So if we continue to get killed for being black… we gone keep kneeling & keep fighting!! — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) June 3, 2020

Now is a great time to bring this back. He tried to tell y’all pic.twitter.com/WiqGhZrMhb — Jaded Kiss (@Notufatjesus_) June 2, 2020

Sherman’s Recent Comments Before Response

On May 31, Sherman took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on Floyd’s death and ensuing protests that have been taking place across the country.

When will the response be justice? Racism has been around forever and too many excuses have been made for it. If you are sitting by watching it and judging the reaction you are part of the problem with what is going on because you allow yourself to overlook the cause. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 31, 2020

Unarmed and Black is not a crime and should not be treated as such. I will not argue or engage in discussion with individuals who cannot understand that basic premise. Basic fairness and justice is all that has been asked for and it has not be given — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 31, 2020

It’s curious the way I’m treated in public when I have a mask on and when I don’t. When I wear a mask I feel the tension that I have felt since i was a child. I can feel the looks I get of ppl who assume I’m a threat. But when the mask comes off and suddenly I’m not a threat — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 31, 2020

The 49ers corner is coming off his most productive season since heading to Santa Clara, California, notching 11 passes defended and three interceptions in the regular season as San Francisco totaled a 13-3 record and a trip to Super Bowl LIV. Sherman was selected to second-team All-Pro as well as the Pro Bowl.

