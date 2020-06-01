Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Shares Powerful Message on George Floyd’s Death

As tensions continue to rise across the country, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf shared a heartfelt message on social media about the death of George Floyd. Metcalf appeared to be fighting back tears in an Instagram message and admitted to being scared for his family after watching the video.

“First, I would just like to give my condolences to the family of George Floyd and I’m praying for y’all in this tough time and all the families that were affected by the senseless murders of the people who were sworn to protect us,” Metcalf explained. “I watched the George Floyd video a couple days ago and the one thing that kept sticking out to me was I have family, friends, brothers that look like George Floyd. And to think that being black in America can lead to that, it scares me. It breaks my heart that my uncles could go out into the world today and that could be them and I wanted to say something because if I didn’t then I felt like I would be supporting that and that’s not right. That’s totally not right.”

Metcalf is one of several Seahawks who have spoken out as protests continue in cities across the country, including Seattle. Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Here is a look at Metcalf’s full message.

Metcalf Cited Martin Luther King’s “We Shall Overcome” Speech Urging for Equality in America

The Seahawks receiver went on to cite Martin Luther King’s “We Shall Overcome” speech and the need for equal rights for African-Americans all across the United States. Metcalf encouraged the black community to “continue to fight and stick together.”

“I’m lost for words right now, but I listened to Martin Luther King’s ‘We Shall Overcome Speech,'” Metcalf continued. “And he said in his speech, ‘All. Here. Now.’ Meaning, in America we want all of our rights. We want them here in America, and we want them now. Black community, we just got to continue to fight and stick together, man, because our ancestors have been through tough times and they taught us how to do it. So let’s just continue to stick together.”

Quandre Diggs Received Angry Messages From Fans

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs shared an angry message he received from a fan after speaking out against injustice. Diggs emphasized on Twitter that “my life has always been bigger than football.”

“It was all good until I spoke up for my culture.. I’ve been told yall my life has always been bigger than football! If i let this game define who i am i’ve failed in life my momma always told me that!” Diggs noted.

Tyler Lockett shared his own experience of getting pulled over and has been retweeting some of the powerful responses to Floyd’s death.

“Me making millions didn’t stop what I experienced when getting pulled over in the car with another person. If anything saying I was in the league brought more curiosity,” Lockett tweeted.