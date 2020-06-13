Marc-Andre ter Stegen Posts Impressive Stats in Barcelona Win

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was in impressive form on Saturday during his team’s 4-0 La Liga win over Real Mallorca.

Not only did the Germany international keep a clean sheet, but he also impressed with the ball at his feet. In fact, he was almost flawless in possession as shown by Opta:

64 – Against Mallorca, Marc-André ter Stegen completed 64 of his 68 passes (94%), the most by a goalkeeper in a @LaLigaEN game since at least 2005/06. Builder. pic.twitter.com/QMCrZH6L62 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 13, 2020

Ter Stegen’s first-half performance was even more impressive. The 28-year-old did not put a single pass astray and completed more passes than any player in the entire Real Mallorca team.

35 – Marc-André ter Stegen ha completado el 100% de los pases que ha intentado en este primer tiempo (35 de 35), completando más que cualquier jugador del Mallorca (Salva Sevilla, 24). Calma. pic.twitter.com/OgYHXTOf2B — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 13, 2020

The win saw Barcelona extend their lead at the top of La Liga to five points, although Real Madrid can cut the gap when they play Eibar on Sunday.

Ter Stegen Key to Barcelona’s Title Hopes

Lionel Messi may take most of the headlines when it comes to Barcelona but Ter Stegen is also vital when it comes to the team’s chances of retaining their title.

The Germany international has developed into one of the world’s best goalkeepers and is renowned for his shot-stopping ability.

Lionel Messi isn't the only player from another planet at Barca 👽 Some appreciation for Marc-Andre ter Stegen 👏pic.twitter.com/dcH3At9YIZ — Goal (@goal) June 6, 2020

Yet he is also excellent with the ball at his feet. Indeed he has two assists already this season against Getafe in September and Real Mallorca in December.

Striker Antoine Griezmann told reporters that his German team-mate was “like a midfielder” after he set him up to score against Mallorca.

Barcelona Set to Extend Ter Stegen’s Contract

Barcelona are set to extend Ter Stegen’s contract at the club and secure the German’s long-term future. The club are confident he will sign a new five-year deal, according to Lluís Miguelsanz at Sport.

Talks between Barcelona and the goalkeeper have stalled because of coronavirus, although Ter Stegen told Kicker he remains happy at the Camp Nou.

“We started discussions, then the corona issue came up, that’s not a situation where you have to talk about a contract. It’s about things that are much more important than football so we decided to postpone it. I’m not without a contract in the summer. Basically, I feel good because my family is happy. You never know what’s going to happen in a few years.”

Keeping hold of Ter Stegen will be a priority for Barcelona this summer. The 28-year-old is approaching his prime and has already proven to be a bargain after joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee of just €12 million in 2014.

READ NEXT: [WATCH] Martin Braithwaite Opens Barcelona Account in Style