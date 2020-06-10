Tyson Fury Lines up ‘Biggest Fight Ever in British Boxing’

There’s only one fight that matters in heavyweight boxing right now, and that huge bout between British boxing stars is on its way to becoming a reality according to a new report published by Sky Sports on Wednesday. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, who represents unified champion Anthony Joshua revealed to Michael Bridge, Richard Damerell and James Dielhenn that it was “fair to say” Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed “in principle” to face each other to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing in 20 years.

“It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight,” Hearn said. “Two fights.”

Hearn suggested Fury facing Joshua, would be a once-in-a-generation type showdown.

“It’s the biggest fight ever in British boxing,” Hearn said. “It doesn’t get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation.”

That doesn’t mean anything is set in stone right now. Rather, what Hearn seems to be saying is that the two sides have agreed on the financial terms of the fight and that each would like a rematch clause.

Additionally, Hearn said he believes the financial aspects of any fight negotiation are the hardest part to deliver for each side and that the promoter feels reasonably confident the two sides will make the huge heavyweight fight happen now that both are satisfied with their end of the bargain.

“We’re making great progress,” Hearn said. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.”

Hearn said the first fight would likely happen next summer.

READ NEXT: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Return to Boxing Plans for 2020

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel