UFC Coach Refuses to Stop Fight [WATCH]

A UFC coach couldn’t keep his fighter from quitting after the second round of his UFC debut on Saturday night even after refusing to stop the fight himself. Lightweight Max Rohskopf was making his promotional debut after just five professional fights on the UFC Fight Night card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. But after a strong start, the 25-year-old withered under his opponent’s brutal striking skills and just couldn’t bring himself to return to the fight.

Hubbard had a 58-17 advantage in significant strikes, but Rohskopf’s coach still refused to ask the referee to stop the fight.

You can watch MMA coach Robert Drysdale attempt to get his fighter back into the center of the Octagon against veteran lightweight Austin Hubbard below.

Rohskopf Was Highly Touted Prospect

Rohskopf had been touted as a top prospect in this sport since making his professional debut in February 2018. According to MMA Junkie, Roshkopf previously trained with Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas before moving over to train exclusively under MMA coach Robert Drysdale.

Indeed, Rohskopf looked sharp during the first five minutes of the fight both on his feet and during the moments of the fight where the two lightweights went to the ground.

But Rohskopf had taken the opportunity on just 10 days’ notice, and by the second round of action, he was already gasping for air. That’s when Hubbard started landing his vicious and bloodying strikes to Rohskopf’s head and body with regularity.

So when Roshkopf finally staggered back to his corner at the end of the second five minutes, the fighter knew he’d seen enough.

He was done, no matter what his coach had to say about the matter.

Drysdale Blasted on Social Media

In the aftermath of trying to get his fighter to continue fighting, Drysdale was blasted on social media for what some fans and pundits determined was putting his fighter in a dangerous situation.

For those who took this viewpoint, it wasn’t that Drysdale had encouraged his fighter to keep going. Rather, it was that he didn’t take no for an answer and that the fight wouldn’t have even been stopped had the referee not intervened and asked Rohskopf directly whether he wanted to continue.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani sure didn’t like what he saw in Rohskopf’s corner.

“This is infuriating. I counted Max saying ‘call it’ nine times in this sequence. And that’s in addition to the other times he clearly wanted out,” Helwania posted. “Absolute reckless behavior by his corner. Once should be enough. It’s a prelim short notice right. C’mon. Live to fight another day.”

In the end, Hubbard nabbed a needed UFC win, and Rohskopf will have to go back to the drawing board about how to proceed with his fighting career.

And for some who saw the action, it seems there will also be a strong call that whatever happens next Rohskopf should look for another cornerman for his next outing.

