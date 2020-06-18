UFC Star Bets ‘First Girlfriend’ & Possessions He’d Beat UFC Champion in 2 Rounds

A former UFC champion has made a bold bet. On May 9, former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry “Triple C” Cejudo retired after defending his bantamweight belt for the first time when he defeated Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Since his retirement Triple C has been active on social media, calling out a boxing star, Ryan Garcia, and the current UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Earlier this month, Cejudo spoke with TMZ Sports and said, “I’ve done everything in MMA. I’m satisfied with my career. There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning … it would be Alexander Volkanovski.”

Triple C told the outlet that he wants to be known as the greatest fighter of all time, and he feels like he can accomplish that if he earns a third UFC championship, a feat no other fighter has obtained.

Volkanovski Views Cejudo as a Contender & Cejudo Made a Bold Bet

Volkanovski took notice to Triple C’s call out, and during an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski said, “As soon as [Henry Cejudo] said he retired and gave up his belts, and then saying he would come out of retirement to fight at featherweight; I looked at him now as a featherweight contender.”

Cejudo responded to Volkanovski: “If I ever comeback to MMA it’s going to be after your head your overgrown midget. I’d bet my Olympic Gold medal, my two belts and ‘my first girlfriend ever’, that you wouldn’t make it pass two rounds with Triple C!”

Volkanovski is scheduled to make his first featherweight title defense. On July 11 at UFC 251, he will step into the Octagon to fight the man he took the belt from, Max Holloway.

Cejudo Retired With a Pro MMA Record of 16-2

After he retired and officially vacated the UFC bantamweight title, Triple C tweeted: “Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle @danawhite I will forever be grateful. Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it. To all my coaches and fans it been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out.”

Thank you for the awesome experiences uncle @danawhite I will forever be grateful. Thank you for taking a chance on the sport that people thought would never make it. To all my coaches and fans it been a wonderful ride. Triple C is out 🎤 #retiredontop pic.twitter.com/ZoHa3asoDU — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 25, 2020

Triple C’s pro mixed martial arts record currently sits at 16-2, and he is on a six-fight win streak. He has defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, including Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz and Marlon Moraes.

Cejudo’s only two losses came in 2016 in the flyweight division when he dropped back-to-back matches. Cejudo lost by first-round TKO to Demetrious Johnson in his first title fight and he also dropped a split-decision to Joseph Benavidez. However, Triple C avenged his loss to Johnson two years later, winning a split decision and the UFC flyweight title.

Along with the bantamweight title he won by defeating Moraes at UFC 238 and the Olympic gold medal he earned in 2008 for wrestling, Triple C is regarded by many as one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time.

