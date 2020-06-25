[WATCH] Barcelona-Bound Trincao Scores Another Screamer

Barcelona fans are looking forward to the arrival of Francisco Trincao from Braga this summer, and the 20-year-old has ramped up excitement levels with another stunning strike.

The youngster netted the equalizer for Braga in a 3-2 win over Vitoria on Thursday night in what was his eighth league goal of an increasingly productive season. It was a pretty impressive goal too as you can see:

¡Menudo jugador ha 'Trincao' el Barça 😱😱😱 Espectacular gol del futuro jugador culé para poner el 2-2 ¡Qué espectáculo estamos viviendo en @Eurosport 2! 📺#LigaNOS 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/gwCSc7xgEf — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 25, 2020

The win propels Braga into third place in the table, one point above Sporting. Custódio’s side have six league games left to play in 2019-20.

Trincao is due to join Barcelona in the summer. The youngster agreed a deal in January worth €31 million ($34m). He will sign a five-year contract at the Camp Nou that contains a buy-out clause set at €500m ($561m).

Trincao Future Looks Bright

Barcelona fans are getting excited about Trincao due to his fine form with Braga. The youngster has scored eight times and picked up three assists in 18 appearances for the Portuguese side in 2020.

His obvious potential offers real optimism for the future, and he will add to a number of talented youngsters at the Camp Nou. Midfield starlet Riqui Puig caught the eye in midweek against Athletic, while 17-year-old Ansu Fati has five La Liga goals this season for the Catalans.

Barcelona have an aging squad with Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all into their thirties, so the arrival of fresh new talent at the Camp Nou will be warmly welcomed.

Barcelona Buying a Bargain?

Trincao’s continued excellence at Braga will help convince Barcelona they have signed a bargain. The youngster’s former coach, Abel Ferreira, has already tipped Trincao for success at the Camp Nou in an interview with Ivan San Antonio at Sport.

“If he stays in the first team, he will be a bargain. He does not care if he costs 30, 3,000 or 1,000. That doesn’t matter to him. He is only aware of one thing: to be better every day. He doesn’t want to know anything else. I have trained many young boys, but Trincao is stronger for me. I repeat again and I will not tire of saying it: what he has between his two ears makes the difference compared to the rest of the players of his age.”

Meanwhile, former Portugal international Nuno Gomes has described Trincao as being a “little bit like” former Barcelona star Neymar. High praise indeed, but if he can have a similar impact at Barcelona the club will know they have another superstar on their hands.

