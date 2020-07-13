49ers’ Top Madden 21 Ratings Leaked, George Kittle Snubbed from 99 Club?

Madden 21 is just over six weeks from release, which means that the rating of the San Francisco 49ers are beginning to leak.

As one might expect, the debate over ratings, which players are being overrated or underrated has already been raging. But from the 49ers perspective, where does the team stand?

Well, after a run to Super Bowl LIV and a dominant 13-3 regular season, it’s only expected that the 49ers would have some of the game’s top-rated players. According to an anonymous source at Madden-School, that appears to be the case as the site released each NFL’s team top-10 players.

Top 10 Players for 49ers

Here’s the list, as provided by Madden-School:

George Kittle – 98

Trent Williams – 92

Richard Sherman – 92

Nick Bosa – 89

Fred Warner – 87

Arik Armstead – 86

Kyle Juszczyk – 86

Dee Ford – 85

Mike McGlinchey – 85

Raheem Mostert – 84

Unsurprisingly, tight end George Kittle takes the top spot on the 49ers’ roster with a 98 overall rating, which also happens to make Kittle the highest-rated tight end in the video game. Look the other way, Travis Kelce.

Behind Kittle comes one of the team’s newest additions in left tackle Trent Williams. While Williams didn’t play in 2019, he is a seven-time Pro Bowler who shouldn’t be losing any steps after a year away.

Corner Richard Sherman matches Williams with his own 92 overall rating, a one-point deduction from the former Seattle Seahawk, despite the defensive back being selected as second-team All-Pro in 2019, as well as being selected for the Pro Bowl.

Pass-rusher Nick Bosa made one of the biggest rating jumps in the entire game, going from 78 in Madden 2020 to an 89 in this year’s edition, which makes sense after a 2019 campaign that saw him win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Many fans will be happy to see linebacker Fred Warner get the respect he deserves with an 87, as well as the 86 and 85 overalls for Kyle Juszczyk and Mike McGlinchey respectively.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead clocks in with an 86, while edge-rusher Dee Ford’s patches of brilliance in 2019 sees him enter with an 85.

Running back Raheem Mostert’s 84 overall is interesting, especially in the context of his recent trade request, not that it would play a factor in his future, though. 2019 was a breakout season for Mostert, and the developers at EA Sports rated him accordingly.

A name that doesn’t appear on this list? Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Madden 99 Club Members

Iterations of Madden generally only include three-to-four players who reach the 99 overall limit, and this year is no different, with Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffery, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore in this year’s club.

Kittle being ranked as the top tight end makes sense, but is it a snub for the tight end to miss out on the 99 overall? It may not be something that truly matters, but is it disrespect?

It’s not. From this perspective, Kittle definitely deserves the 99 if Gilmore, Donald and McCaffery are getting in the club, but it’s not Madden underplaying Kittle’s impact, especially when he clocks in at a 98 overall.

This isn’t to say that the trio of players mentioned don’t deserve the ranking as well, but when one is talking about the best, most dynamic players in the NFL, you have to include Kittle in that same group.

