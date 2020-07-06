Aaron Rodgers Envisions ‘Strange’ Lambeau in 2020 Without Fans

Aaron Rodgers knows this much to be true: Games at Lambeau Field won’t be the same during the 2020 NFL season if fans won’t be allowed to attend.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked about the possibility of playing the upcoming season without fans in the stadium last week during a Facebook chat with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. While understanding why it might happen in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rodgers doesn’t imagine a season would be the same without fans.

“I think it would be really strange,” Rodgers said, via The Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I understand the state of the country for sure, but there’s something special about Lambeau Field.”

The #Packers quarterback said playing without fans would have a huge impact and would be “really strange.” https://t.co/fWUbgremyQ — Green Bay Press-Gazette (@gbpressgazette) July 3, 2020

The Packers began July by bracing their fan base for a different type of experience in 2020, even if some fans — following safety guidelines — are allowed to attend games. Some season ticket holders could be left out with a “significantly reduced” capacity expected for Lambeau Field, while league-wide restrictions have also put the Lambeau Leap on a hiatus.

“It’s just different in Green Bay,” Rodgers continued. “We have such a great interaction with our fans. We have thousands and thousands of fans at training camp. The businesses and the houses for rent on Lombardi and on Ridge Avenue (Road). The community is really tied to the team. So many great mom-and-pop businesses, restaurants and bars right there contingent on us having games, and I know those people are hurting and hopeful, like we all are, that things can stabilize at some point.

“To me, what makes the experience is no just the 11-on-11 and with the seven officials on the field. It’s fans in the stands screaming ‘Go Pack Go’ and singing ‘Roll Out the Barrel’ and having the Miller beer races.”

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Expectations Rise for Rodgers After Jordan Love Pick

Rodgers might be an established veteran with four seasons left on his current contract, but the demand for him to play and win at an elite level is higher than ever in 2020.

As if January’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game wasn’t motivation enough for Rodgers heading into this season, the Packers also traded up and drafted his potential replacement when they selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall in April’s NFL draft.

Rodgers finished the 2019 season with 4,002 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions — the lowest pick rate in the NFL among qualifying passers — while also shepherding the Packers to a 13-3 regular-season record. He was far from flawless but delivered in decisive moments that won close contests, putting his team one game from the Super Bowl for the third time since 2014.

Most passing yards on screen passes last year: 1. Kyler Murray – 575

2. Aaron Rodgers – 483

3. Baker Mayfield – 472

4. Carson Wentz – 469 pic.twitter.com/vQNFzYx4bM — PFF (@PFF) July 5, 2020

But, with a first-round quarterback now installed for development behind him, Rodgers will be put under heavy scrutiny for each performance in 2020 with the Packers looking at a strong list of challengers, including road games against Tom Brady and Drew Brees. It will also be important to see how Rodgers fits in Year 2 of Matt LaFleur’s system, where he will still surely be the starter but could attempt fewer passes if a run-heavy philosophy begins to take hold.

The Packers are currently scheduled to begin 2020 training camp at the end of the month with rookies due to report on July 21 and veterans joining them on July 28, according to Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in his monthly column.

READ NEXT: Packers’ Aaron Jones Goes Viral With Photo During Birth of Son [LOOK]