Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About His Future With Packers

Aaron Rodgers understands the business of the NFL too well to still feel comfortable about his future with the Green Bay Packers, whether he likes it or not.

Rodgers opened up about the 2020 NFL draft and what it means for his career with the Packers on Tuesday during an appearance on the “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast, offering his most detailed comments yet about his new situation with rookie quarterback Jordan Love — who Rodgers feels confident will replace him in the next few years.

“I think that’s probably what happens,” Rodgers said when asked if he believes the Packers will look to replace him with Love in the coming season. “Based on just the circumstances around everything. Just look at the facts. They traded up, they drafted him. I would say they like him, they want to play him.”

Rodgers, 36, heads into the 2020 season as the unquestioned starter with some reasonable job security for the next two seasons, but things get complicated after 2021. Not only will the Packers begin feeling pressure to play Love in his third season, but Rodgers’ contract — which currently runs through 2023 — also offers them a potential out during the 2022 offseason.

Some have pointed out how Rodgers didn’t replace Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre until he was in his fourth NFL season, but he also cautioned against drawing too many parallels between his former situation with Favre and his new one with Love.

“It’s a different environment,” Rodgers said. “Now I think quarterbacks are playing earlier. It gives some latitude for young coaches and GMs to play their guys. And I get it, I really do. I don’t harbor any ill will about it. Was I bummed out? Of course, who wouldn’t be? I wanted to play my entire career in Green Bay. I love the city, I grew up there really. I got there when I was 21, I’m 36 now. A lot changes during that time. But look, I get it. I see it completely clearly and I’m not bitter about it. It just is what it is.”

Tequila Helped Rodgers Through Draft Night

Rodgers also told Brandt more about his draft night and what he was thinking leading up to the Packers’ first-round selection. His mind was on wide receivers — he really liked LSU wideout Justin Jefferson, who Minnesota snagged at No. 22 overall — knew the Packers had a few pass-catchers that were high on their draft board.

Of course, what happened next was surprising to even Rodgers.

“When they traded up, I definitely perked up a little bit,” Rodgers said, describing his draft-night scene. “Because everything is so delayed, I got a text from my agent, marketing agent who I love, and he just texted: ‘Quarterback.’ And I said, ‘Oh, wow. OK.’ So, I love scotch, but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila as well. Once I got that text, I went to the pantry. I poured myself about four fingers and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people were going to start calling and there was going to be the, ‘Hey, is everything fine? You OK?’ And, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ Like I said (before), I wasn’t elated about the pick, especially being one game away from the Super Bowl and feeling like we’re a couple of players away. But at the same time, I understand it’s a business. I know that’s the reality.”

