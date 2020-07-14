Seahawks Have Intriguing Odds to Sign Antonio Brown

Vegas likes the Seattle Seahawks’ chances of signing Antonio Brown. According to SportsLine, the Seahawks have the best odds of any team to sign Brown at +250. The same odds note there is a better chance that Brown does not play next season at -200.

The Ravens (+500), Washington (+700) and Buccaneers (+1000) are the other top contenders for Brown in the latest odds. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on the Pat McAfee Show that several teams have interest in Brown but are waiting to see what type of suspension the receiver is facing. When asked about Brown’s chances of playing next season, Rapoport said it is more likely than not that the receiver once again sees the field.

“He’s got several teams interested I know that, we’ve talked about some #Seahawks #Texans there’s a couple of them,” Rapoport explained. “…I think everyone wants to know how long his suspension is going to be.”

Brown recently took to Twitter to reinforce the idea that he wants to play in 2020. The wide receiver retweeted a Pro Football Focus message that noted his 2014 and 2015 seasons were part of the best wide receiver seasons over the last decade for the PFF WAR (Wins Above Replacement) metric.

“Gearing up to do it again AB2.0,” Brown tweeted.

The Seahawks Are Reportedly ‘Absolutely Interested’ in Signing Brown

Rumors linking the Seahawks to Brown have intensified since the receiver was spotted working out with Wilson at his San Diego home. NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported in June that the Seahawks are one of the teams “absolutely interested” in signing Brown.

“I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks,” Silver explained. “Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith. They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition, assuming there is a suspension.”

ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps backed up Silver’s report noting that the Seahawks have had “serious and ongoing” discussions with Brown.

“I said this a month ago on @710ESPNSeattle these discussions are serious and ongoing,” Heaps noted on Twitter. “A lot needs to happen between now and when Antonio Brown gets signed but my feeling is there is a strong likelihood Brown is going to get another opportunity.”

Brown Posted Videos of Himself Catching Passes From Wilson

Brown posted several videos of himself running routes for Wilson in the backyard of the quarterback’s San Diego home. It appears clear that Wilson is in favor of the Seahawks signing Brown, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to push Seattle to take a chance on the challenging receiver. During an ESPN interview last season, Wilson confirmed he was in favor of the Seahawks signing Brown.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson explained. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys, I’ve been around both of those guys. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receiver, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to.”

The Seahawks could also look at Josh Gordon who has officially applied for NFL reinstatement. Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL, and it will be worth watching whether the Seahawks eventually sign either receiver.

