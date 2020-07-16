Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal Told He’s ‘Perfect’ for Chelsea

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been told he’d be a perfect for Chelsea amid speculation he could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

The Chile international is heading into the final year of his contract with the Catalan giants which has prompted speculation the club could look to cash in on the 33-year-old.

Christian Martin at Fox Sports has told Red Gol that he thinks Vidal would do well with Frank Lampard’s side, who have already strengthened their squad this summer by bringing in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

“I’d love to see Arturo Vidal at Chelsea. I don’t have that information. He’s good, I like him,” he said. “At Chelsea, Arturo it would be a perfect fit, hopefully it will happen, his football would fit in well, we’ll talk to Fernando Felicevich later, it would be good.”

Vidal has spoken about his future on several occasions this season. He has made it clear he wants to feel “important” at the Camp Nou but has featured regularly under new coach Quique Setien.

The midfielder has also hinted he could be tempted by a move to Serie A side Inter which would see him reunited with former boss Antonio Conte.

Vidal in the Premier League?

Yet Vidal could also be tempted by a move to England, according to Martin, who also explained exactly why he would slot it so well with the Blues.

“Arturo seems to me a sensational player. I’m not saying it because he is Chilean, I think he would fit in very well anywhere. Arturo knows more about Italy, I don’t know if his past in Juventus stops him from going to Inter, but according to what I talked to him, he would always be attracted to coming to the Premier. “In the Premier League he would fit greatly. Arturo has quality, he has a break, he has strength, he has an attitude, playing him next to Kanté would be tremendous. The truth is that Jorginho hasn’t succeeded as we expected, hopefully it can happen with Arturo. It’d be a nice challenge, because he’s not afraid to change either.”

Lampard’s side could be in the hunt for a midfielder if Jorginho departs. The Brazil-born Italy international has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge and is willing to leave.

Vidal’s Influence at Barcelona

Although Vidal is heading towards the end of his career he still remains an influential player for Barcelona. He’s scored eight goals for the Catalan giants this season and has been lethal in front of goal.

34.8% – Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has the best shot conversion rate in LaLiga this season (20+ shots total). Essential. pic.twitter.com/VZIG3UeADb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2020

Manager Quique Setien spoke about the Chile international in a pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of his side’s penultimate La Liga fixture of the season against Osasuna.

“We’ve spoken about Vidal before I think he’s played more than 50 percent of games, especially since we’ve been here. He seems like a player who transmits a lot of positivity and energy. He does things very well, he’s scored eight goals. He gives us a permanent threat. He’s an important player undoubtedly.”

Vidal has been an important figure for Barca since signing from Bayern Munich in 2018 but his age and contract status mean he could depart if the club receives an attractive offer this summer.

