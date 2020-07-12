Boxing Champ Upset by Unlikely Opponent During UFC 251 [LOOK]

Mikey Garcia is one of the best professional boxers on the planet, but the 32-year-old from Oxnard still ended up losing his epic bout against technology on Saturday night when the fighter tried to purchase UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Judging by his social media posts, Garcia’s riveting battle lasted around 45 minutes.

Garcia posted, “why the F they make it so difficult to watch the fights!? like download this choose password subscribe here sign in create password like wtf”

Nine minutes passed by, but Garcia still hadn’t had any luck buying one of the biggest and best fight cards of the year.

“F u technology smh,” Garcia posted.

About 12 minutes more went by, and Garcia revealed he wasn’t even alone in his endeavor. Garcia, a four-division world boxing champ who hopes to face all-time great boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in his next bout, had enlisted the help of those around him as well.

It didn’t work.

Garcia posted, “me and friends must me old af or dumb af. none can figure how to watch fights.”

Garcia kept working though. In fact, after over half an hour passed by with no word of what was going on, some of his followers probably thought the champ had everything sorted out.

But that’s not what happened.

Garcia soon posted, “aright i give up F you smh.”

And that was it for Garcia, who ultimately decided to throw in the towel on buying UFC 251.

Garcia posted, “update me guys.”

Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) has won world titles at 126, 130, 135 and 140. His lone loss came at 147 against undefeated welterweight champ Errol Spence, but Garcia still plans to pursue a world title at the weight.

