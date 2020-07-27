Contract Details Revealed for Packers’ 2020 Rookie Class

The Green Bay Packers‘ entire rookie class is inked up and ready to roll into 2020 with some looking at sizable paychecks over their first four years in the NFL.

The Packers put the finishing touches on their nine-man 2020 draft class last Friday when they announced the signing of third-round tight end Josiah Deguara, ending the rookie contract train that began when seventh-round linebacker Jonathan Garvin signed on May 26.

First-round quarterback Jordan Love signed the most impressive rookie deal with the Packers fully guaranteeing all $12.38 million of his four-year contract. The Packers also guaranteed more than half of second-round running back AJ Dillon’s four-year, $5.28 million deal, joining Love as the only other Packers rookie to receive guaranteed money.

Here’s how the four-year contracts break down for each of the Packers’ nine rookies, as first reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky:

QB Jordan Love (Round 1, Pick 26): $12,383,470 (all guaranteed); $6,566,160 signing bonus; Base salaries: $610,000 in 2020, $1,172,885 million in 2021, $1,735,770 in 2022, $2,298,655 in 2023.

(Round 1, Pick 26): $12,383,470 (all guaranteed); $6,566,160 signing bonus; Base salaries: $610,000 in 2020, $1,172,885 million in 2021, $1,735,770 in 2022, $2,298,655 in 2023. RB AJ Dillon (Round 2, Pick 62): $5,285,830 ($2,760,240 guaranteed); $1,404,240 signing bonus; Base salaries: $610,000 in 2020, $850,265 million in 2021, $1,090,530 in 2022, $1,330,795 in 2023.

(Round 2, Pick 62): $5,285,830 ($2,760,240 guaranteed); $1,404,240 signing bonus; Base salaries: $610,000 in 2020, $850,265 million in 2021, $1,090,530 in 2022, $1,330,795 in 2023. TE/FB Josiah Deguara (Round 3, Pick 94): $4,419,685; $867,468 signing bonus; Base salaries: $610,000 in 2020, $786,717 in 2021, $970,500 in 2022, $1,095,000 in 2023; Workut bonuses of $30,000 in each 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The remaining six picks all received the same base salaries ($610,000 in 2020, $780,000 in 2021, $895,000 in 2022 and $1,010,000 in 2023).

LB Kamal Martin (Round 5, Pick 175): $3,566,060; $271,060 signing bonus.

(Round 5, Pick 175): $3,566,060; $271,060 signing bonus. OG Jon Runyan (Round 6, Pick 192): $3,469,680; $174,680 signing bonus.

(Round 6, Pick 192): $3,469,680; $174,680 signing bonus. C Jake Hanson (Round 6, Pick 208): $3,449,700; $154,700 signing bonus.

(Round 6, Pick 208): $3,449,700; $154,700 signing bonus. OG Simon Stepaniak (Round 6, Pick 209): $3,447,168; $152,168 signing bonus.

(Round 6, Pick 209): $3,447,168; $152,168 signing bonus. S Vernon Scott (Round 7, Pick 236): $3,378,688; $83,688 signing bonus.

(Round 7, Pick 236): $3,378,688; $83,688 signing bonus. OLB Jonathan Garvin (Round 7, Pick 242): $3,374,284; $79,284 signing bonus.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Love’s Contract Reflects Long-Term Commitment

Love became the first player drafted at No. 26 overall to receive a fully guaranteed rookie contract, but the move isn’t terribly surprising given how much the first-round quarterback means to the franchise’s future. The Packers envision him as someone who could eventually take the reins from two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, and that’s not necessarily something they will be able to determine quickly with Rodgers under contract through 2023.

“I think from Jordan’s standpoint, being a young quarterback, I think for him it’s being a sponge,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said in late May. “He’s got a great opportunity right now to learn from one of the greatest to ever play the game, and I think the more that he can learn from him, the more that he can dive into the system … and make it become his own and make it something he can thrive in.

I think it’s just so important to just learn and learn the language and learn the different protection schemes, pass concepts. I think that’s going to be a huge thing for Jordan.”

Still, eyes will be on Rodgers during training camp to see how he approaches his new situation now that his potential successor shares the same practice field. Some have tried to compare Rodgers’ new dynamic to his former one with Brett Favre when he was a young quarterback, but nothing yet has suggested Rodgers and Love cannot form a tenable relationship.

READ NEXT: Packers Release Defensive Tackle Ahead of Training Camp