3 Eagles Players Surprisingly Land on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Virus testing has been fast and furious across the NFL at the start of training camps. On Wednesday, three Eagles players landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Eagles made the announcement around 4:12 p.m. that starting right tackle Lane Johnson, starting linebacker Nathan Gerry and reserve swing tackle Jordan Mailata had all been placed in the screening protocol. That means they either tested positive for COVID-19 or had been in recent contact with someone who had produced a positive test.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed LB Nathan Gerry, T Lane Johnson, and T Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/WvYfcFuCvY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2020

Immediately, Johnson — one of the more vocal leaders on the team — updated his status on social media. The 30-year-old had indeed tested positive for COVID-19. The Pro Bowler declared he was asymptomatic and “feeling strong and ready to go.” However, he must sit out and quarantine until he can be re-tested and show a negative result. Here is what he wrote:

I have tested positive for COVID-19, but feel strong and ready to go. Over the past few months, I have tested negative after all travels including before and after the OL Masterminds Summit — 18 days ago. I have been working hard in preparation for a long, grueling season and have tried to take all the necessary precautiuons to build a safe and healthy environment during the sessions. I have and will continue to take this eriously and encourage everyone else to do so as well. I will follow all protocols and I look forward to joining my teammates and coaches on the field soon! #FlyEaglesFly

Neither Gerry nor Mailata had updated their statuses or released statements at this time. The Eagles aren’t allowed to comment on medical updates unless the player or the NFLPA wishes to reveal that information. Stay tuned.

