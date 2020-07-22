Ex-UFC Champ’s Demand: ‘Really Big Name or a Title Fight’

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier is coming off a huge win over Dan Hooker in what most observers consider a Fight of the Year candidate. But the 31-year-old revealed during Monday’s episode of “The Jim Rome Show” that he’s putting the pedal to the metal in regards to his next match and pushing for a massive fight.

“I’m not sure what the options will be when the UFC comes back and starts sitting at the table to make these matches,” Poirier said.” “It just needs to be a really big name or a title fight.”

Dustin Poirier’s Recent Run Primes Him For Big Fights

Poirier has already faced UFC legends Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round at UFC 178 way back in 2014, and Nurmagomedov scored a third-round submission win over the American at UFC 242 in September 2019.

But Poirier has won six of his last seven contests, and his impressive list of wins during that timeframe includes the likes of Hooker, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis.

So Poirier knows he’s right where he needs to be in terms of getting huge fights. More importantly, Poirier seems intent on making those big fights happen.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years in the UFC, and I still love fighting, but I want these fights to mean more than just a fight,” Poirier said. “I don’t want it to just be about a show and win purse. I want it to really mean something, and I know I’m in the back nine of my career.”

Dustin Poirier Desires to ‘Leave a Legacy’

Poirier said he’s fighting for more than just money right now. He wants big fights because he wants to keep carving out his already massively impressive legacy even more.

“I’ve been fighting for a while. I have 40 fights, and I want these last four or five years to really mean something every time I get into the Octagon,” Poirier said. “Not only for me and my family but for the goals that I’m trying to bring awareness to and raise money for and for my career. I really want to leave a legacy.”

Among the potential huge fights that could be lined up for Poirier are McGregor, should the superstar return from his sudden retirement, and the winner of Nurmagomedov-Gaethje, particularly should the latter pull the upset.

Poirier is light years better than he was six years ago when he lost to McGregor in 2014, and the American already holds a win over Gaethje. Either of those matchups would be easy sells.

Heck, even facing Nurmagomedov could make some sense under the right set of conditions. The undefeated UFC lightweight champion needs a constant supply of worthy challengers and Poirier is as worthy as they come right now.

Other potential options include Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz. Ferguson was left out in the cold after Gaethje’s epic win over the veteran lightweight at UFC 249, and Diaz is one of the biggest draws in the sport.

Poirier has plenty of big and important fights ahead of him.

