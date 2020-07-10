Falcons RB Brian Hill Could Play Bigger Role This Year

Devonta Freeman may be out of the picture, but the Falcons still have Brian Hill to look forward to. And of course, yes, Todd Gurley. However, Atlanta seems to be forgetting about “B. Hill” with all the hype around Gurley coming home.

Hill officially signed his original-round tender back in April. Fortunately, he wasn’t picked up by another team so he’ll be in Atlanta for at least another year.

Falcons backup QB Kurt Benkert has high hopes for Hill this season.

“I was talking to him about someone today, Benkert told Heavy.com. He’s just a workhorse. He has the same speed every day whether it’s a practice or a game. You can count on him to take the ball to the house.”

A ‘Workhorse’

After Freeman’s primary backup, Ito Smith was out due to a neck and concussion injury last season, Hill stepped in.

Hill, 24, rushed 78 times for 323 yards and touchdowns last season. He caught 10 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown during the 2019 season.

He made his big impression against with a 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints. Freeman suffered a foot injury in the first half of the game and was out for the rest. That’s when Hill stepped in.

The Falcons were looking to improve their run game and attack the Saint’s run defense, who were in the top-five at the time giving up an average of 84.3 yards per game. Atlanta finished with 143 rushing yards. 61 yards were from Hill.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Hill Has Had a Rocky NFL Career