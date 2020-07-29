Former Champ Wants Big Fights: ‘Give Me Conor!’

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has long seemed destined to get his hands on Irish superstar Conor McGregor but has yet to secure the fight. But the 36-year-old revealed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani in a recent interview that he still desires to compete in massive fights in the future, and he named McGregor and fellow former interim champ Dustin Poirier as his top choices for next opponent.

“You want Conor, give me Conor. You want Poirier, we’ll make it happen, then we’ll fight for the winner of the Gaethje and Khabib fight,” Ferguson said.

“El Cucuy” lays out the options for his return 💎🇮🇪 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/HT4NkL9Xeq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 29, 2020

Ferguson’s 12-fight win streak was snapped by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

What was supposed to have been Ferguson finally getting his hands on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ended with Ferguson missing out on the chance altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the 155-pound champ Khabib couldn’t find a way out of Russia for UFC 249, Gaethje stepped into the fight on short notice and defeated Ferguson.

Now it seems the American is hoping to get back to a title shot as fast as possible and sees high-level matchups against McGregor or Poirier as the shortest path there.

Either fight would be a massive showdown, though a fight featuring McGregor would have to be considered the premier option due to the 32-year-old’s ability to sell pay-per-views.

