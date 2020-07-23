Gerrit Cole & Wife Amy Cole Welcomed New Baby Boy Caden

The delay of the MLB season worked out perfectly for Gerrit Cole and wife Amy Cole. The couple welcomed a new baby boy, Caden Cole, on June 30, 2020 just a few weeks before Opening Day.

“New to the crew: Caden Gerrit Cole. 🥰 6/30/20,” Amy posted on Instagram along with an adorable photo.

The new Yankees ace described Caden as a “good mix of his dad and mom.” Gerrit also noted that Amy is “doing excellent” after giving birth to their first child.

“Amy is doing excellent and he is doing excellent,” Cole explained to New York Post. “He’s strong. He’s a good mix of his dad and his mom. He’s a little towhead. He’s absolutely adorable. He’s got big blue eyes and gosh I just can’t stop staring at him.”

The couple could have another star pitcher on their hands. ESPN’s Marly Rivera reported that Caden was seven pounds and 13 ounces at the time of his birth. Here is a look at the new addition to the Cole family.

Amy Is the Sister of Giants Shortstop Brandon Crawford

Amy is surrounded by baseball as she is also the sister of Giants outfielder Brandon Crawford. She admitted she still gets a little nervous watching her brother play.

“I always get nervous watching,” Amy noted to the Houston Chronicle (via Yahoo Sports). “Even when Brandon was in Little League, I would get butterflies watching him at the plate, so I think just because I care a lot about both of them, I think I take it harder than either of them sometimes.”

Amy is also quite the athlete and played softball at UCLA where she met Gerrit who was a standout player on the baseball team. She showed off her arm while pregnant in a game of catch with Gerrit that went viral.

Amy Posted a Sweet Father’s Day Message to Gerrit

Father’s Day arrived before the couple welcomed Caden to the world. That did not stop Amy from posting a sweet message to Gerrit admitted she “couldn’t help but picture you as a dad” even before they were expecting.

“Long before I thought about becoming a mom, I couldn’t help but picture you as a dad and how you’d shine in that role,” Amy noted on Instagram. “Seeing the way you bring out genuine smiles from every kid you come across makes my heart swell. I hope our son has your same passion for life, for learning, for choosing growth over staying inside your comfort zone. I hope he wears his heart on his sleeve and loves making his friends and family smile like you do. Whether it’s with your singing voice, piano skills, or your next level, like get-this-guy-on-the-Food-Network-immediately, cooking skills… I pray our son brings as much joy to the world as you do. I can’t wait to watch you take on this new role as a dad, anyyyyyy day now. Happy Father’s Day, my love.”

