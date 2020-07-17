Defender Shades Ex-Giants Coach: He Tried to Steal My Love for the Game

Serving under the watchful eye of Tom Coughlin, ex-defensive coordinator Perry Fewell captured a Lombardi Trophy with the New York Giants back in Super Bowl XLVI. Still, his five year run with the organization can mostly be categorized as underwhelming, as New York ranked within the top half of the NFL in total defense just once over that span.

Since his departure, Fewell has bounced around the league, bringing his hard-nosed coaching style with him to stops in both Jacksonville and Carolina, before taking a job with the NFL’s officiating department as Senior Vice President of Officiating Administration this offseason.

While Fewell appears to be done with coaching at the moment, that hasn’t stopped a few of his former players from vocally voicing their displeasure of playing under their former coordinator.

Rashaan Gaulden: Perry Fewell ‘Woke Up a Monster’

Rams star Jalen Ramsey has been the head honcho of the anti-Perry Fewell fan club for some time now (more on that below). However, it seems Giants defensive back Rashaan Gaulden may be ready to give him a run for his money.

Gaulden took to Twitter on Thursday to “shoutout” Fewell for what Gaulden describes as trying “to steal my love for a game that I’ve loved since I was a seed.”

Gotta give a Shoutout to Perry Fewell.. tried to steal my love for a game that I’ve loved since I was a Seed, what he doesn’t know is he woke up a monster. 😤 gotta go to work!! — Rashaan Gaulden (@Gmoney_7era) July 16, 2020

Gaulden, a former 2018 3rd-round pick for Carolina, played less than one season under Fewell, as the Panthers cut ties with the safety in late November of last year. Still, it was apparently more than enough time for Fewell to have a sizeable negative effect on the New York defender.

While Fewell hasn’t roamed the Giant sidelines in six years, he’s seemingly still doing his best to improve New York’s defensive unit, albeit indirectly. Gaulden claimed in his Tweet that Fewell’s actions in Carolina “woke up a monster.”

Jalen Ramsey Warned Gaulden of Fewell

As mentioned above, Fewell also has quite the tumultuous history with now-Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The pair spent two years in Jacksonville together. Two years that Ramsey was clearly not all too fond of.

Upon catching wind of the Panthers hiring Fewell as their defensive coordinator last offseason, Ramsey took to Twitter to send a sarcastic “good luck” to DBs Gaulden and Corn Elder, as previously noted by Jaguars Wire.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Gaulden Remains Intriguing Entering Year 3

Not too long ago Gaulden was thought of as a potential cornerstone in Carolina’s secondary. A 3rd-round selection out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft, Bleacher Report Draft Expert Matt Miller even went as fas as comparing him to Miami Dolphins stud corner Xavien Howard.

Ultimately, Gaulden didn’t pan out in Carolina, appearing in just 24 games over his Panthers career with zero career starts to his name. After fizzling out in Carolina, Gaulden signed with the Giants in late December of last season, appearing in one game with Big Blue.

In 2020, Gaulden will get the chance to once again play alongside Giants’ big-ticket free-agent addition James Bradberry. The two spent nearly two years as teammates in Carolina from 2018 through most of 2019.