Griezmann Ends Barcelona Drought With Cheeky Lob [WATCH]

Antoine Griezmann ended his Barcelona goal drought in brilliant fashion on Sunday against Villarreal.

The France international had managed just one La Liga goal in 2020 ahead of the game which had seen him lose his place in the starting XI. However, he was back in the team on Sunday and back in the goals with a stunning finish.

Captain Lionel Messi once again came up with the assist. His backheel was met by Griezmann on the outside of the area, and the France international dinked a cute finish past the goalkeeper and in off the underside of the crossbar.

🇫🇷🔥 Antoine Griezmann gets Barcelona's third goal of the game to make it 3-1 at halftime. https://t.co/uxDJwbnzHJ#VillarrealBarca – LIVE ⬇️

📺 beIN SPORTS

🖥📲 CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 5, 2020

The goal made it 3-1 to Barcelona just before half-time. An own goal by Pau Torres had put the visitors in front, while Gerard Moreno then equalized for Villarreal. Messi and Luis Suarez then combined to make it 2-1 before Griezmann extended Barca’s lead.

Griezmann Under Pressure at Barcelona

Griezmann has come under pressure at Barcelona after struggling for goals in 2020 and showing little chemistry with strike partners Messi and Suarez. Indeed in Barca’s 2-0 win over Leganes it emerged that Griezmann had only passed to Messi once.

Manager Quique Setien spoke about Griezmann ahead of the match and explained why he had been left out of his starting XI in recent games in his pre-match press conference.

“He is a great professional, he is a player who can understand this situation. He is an extraordinary kid, tremendously professional, and it will not affect him when he has to play again. He is very positive and we can count on him 100 per cent. “I have spoken of hierarchies, but never of being indisputable. Obviously Griezmann is a great player for the club and the team. When Griezmann has played you have asked me about Ansu, and so on. Everyone cannot play. It is normal and happens in all teams. It is a decision that I have to make.”

Griezmann’s last appearance had come as a stoppage-time substitute against former club Atletico Madrid. The decision to bring the World Cup winner on so late in the game brought criticism from the player’s family.

READ NEXT: Messi and Suarez Combine for Stunning Barcelona Goal [WATCH]