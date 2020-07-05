Jimmie Johnson’s Wife Chandra Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jimmie Johnson revealed that his wife, Chandra Johnson, tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the driver to also find out his health status. Jimmie learned he had tested positive for the virus just days before NASCAR’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 in Indianapolis (commonly known as the Brickyard 400). The driver revealed that it has been a difficult week for his family and described Chandra as a “rule follower” when it comes to taking precautions during the pandemic, per Tampa Bay Times.

“It would be very easy right now to get bummed out,” Jimmie explained to the Associated Press. “But if it wasn’t for Chani’s diligence to do the right thing, we’d be going on with life as normal, and who knows who we could have come in contact with and infected.”

Jimmie released a video on his social media accounts on July 4th providing fans with an update on the health of his family. The driver described his symptoms so far as asymptomatic.

Jimmie Admitted They See the ‘Fear in the Eyes’ of the Couple’s 2 Daughters: Genevieve & Lydia

Jimmie and Chandra remain concerned for the health of their daughters, Genevieve (9) and Lydia (6). Both daughters tested negative for the virus, but the driver admitted the couple can “see the fear in their eyes.”

“We’re being very responsible in our home and trying to self-isolate, but at the same time, we have to parent on top of their (children’s) fears,” Jimmie noted. “…But for a 9-year-old and 6-year-old, it’s hard. We can’t feed them. We’re heartbroken to see the fear in their eyes.”

Chandra Is Believed to Have Already Endured the ‘Worst of the Illness’

According to the Associated Press, doctors have told the couple that Chandra has likely already “endured the worst of the illness.” Chandra opted to get tested after experiencing “allergy-like symptoms,” per Yahoo Sports.

Jimmie noted on social media that the family is quarantining in their Colorado home but is sure to be watching the Brickyard 400 from afar. The driver’s COVID-19 results are also a bit puzzling given Jimmie tested positive for the antibodies earlier in the pandemic, which was thought to indicate he had already been exposed to the virus.

“I was warned by my physician then that although I did test positive for the antibodies, there’s a 20 percent chance that it’s incorrect,” Johnson said, per Associated Press. “On top of the fact that they don’t know what the antibodies mean. Still today, I don’t know what they mean. Once I clear this and go back into life, I assume I still need to be very cautious and I could be re-infected once again. There are just so many questions regarding this virus and what means what. I still don’t have clarity. The longer I get into this and the more issues I deal with, the more questions I have.”

Chandra Met Jimmie in 2002 When She Was a Model Living in New York City

Garden & Gun reported that Jimmie met Chandra back in 2002. She was a model located in New York City while Jimmie was a rookie driver on the NASCAR Cup Series living on Lake Norman just outside of Charlotte. Today, the couple enjoys listening to vinyl records with their two daughters whenever the driver is not at the racetrack.

“If our daughters are in the room, we’ll throw on Adele,” Jimmie explained to Garden & Gun. “They love to sing those big ballads. I love our moments hanging in there.”

Chandra added that Jimmie’s hectic racing schedule makes family time even more significant. Jimmie has announced that this will be his final season as a NASCAR driver.

“Jimmie’s on the road thirty-eight weekends a year,” Chandra said. “When he’s not traveling, we enjoy being together.”

