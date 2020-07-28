Former Mr. Universe & Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Training Partner Karl Kainrath Dies at 77

Karl Kainrath, the former Mr. Universe and training partner of Arnold Schwarzenegger, died on July 26. His death was described as “sudden.” Kainrath was 77 years old.

Schwarzenegger paid tribute to Kainrath in a tweet that read, “Karl Kainrath welded some of my first weightlifting equipment, he was a fantastic training partner, and he supported me during my first victory at Stuttgart for Junior Mr. Europe. People like him are the reason I don’t call myself a self-made man. My thoughts are with his family.” According to Kainrath’s IMDb page, he appeared in three documentaries about the former governor of California, the most recent coming in 1994.

Quarantäne Update #2 | Training, FIBO 2020, OsternServus Leute! Im heutigen Video gebe ich euch ein Update aus der Quarantäne und spreche über mein aktuelles Training, über die FIBO 2020 und wie ich die Osterfeiertage verbringen werde. Ich hoffe wir können bald wieder mehr Videos und Fotos für euch machen, momentan sind wir aufgrund der Situation leider sehr eingeschränkt mit den Aufnahmen. Wenn euch das Video gefällt lasst mir doch bitte einen Daumen nach oben da, abonniert meinen Kanal und aktiviert die Glocke, um kein Video mehr zu verpassen. Danke für euren Support! Folgt mir auch auf Instagram @karlkainrath 2020-04-05T16:00:13Z

Kainrath was a native of the Austrian city of Graz. He was named Mr. Universe in 1970 and 1989. Kainrath was active in bodybuilding between 1967-2008. He was 66 years old when he retired. On his Instagram page, Kainrath wrote that he had “53 years of experience in fitness and BB.” Posts on Kainrath’s Facebook page from as recent as June 2020 show him actively training in the gym. In May 2020, Kainrath uploaded a video to YouTube showing training techniques that a person could do in their home during the coronavirus quarantine.

Kainrath said in a 2015 interview that he first became interested in bodybuilding at the age of 25 during the 1960s. Kainrath said that he first met Arnold Schwarzenegger while the pair were members of the same weightlifting club in their homeland. Kainrath mentioned in the interview that he met his wife in 1987 when he was 44 and she was 23. The couple has a daughter together.

Kainrath was asked in the interview if he still felt as fit as he looked at 72. Kainrath responded, “I do. I train 5 times a week.” Kainrath said that he was still working as a fitness trainer and that he found the job “fun.” Kainrath added, “I want to grow old with sport. I want to do fitness training for as long as possible.”

