Lionel Messi Hits Another Career High for Barcelona at Villarreal

Lionel Messi hit yet another career high for Barcelona on Sunday night against Villarreal.

The Catalan giants ran out 4-1 winners at the Estadio de la Cerámica with Messi picking up two assists to take his tally to the season to 19 from 29 games, a new personal best for the Argentine in La Liga.

19 – Lionel Messi has provided 19 assists for @FCBarcelona in @LaLigaEN this season, his best ever return in a top-flight season. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/AxQOC7mDcy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 5, 2020

Season 2010/11: 1⃣8⃣ ASSISTS

Season 2014/15: 1⃣8⃣ ASSISTS

Season 2019/20: 1⃣9⃣ ASSISTS Messi breaks his own record of 18 assists in a #LaLigaSantander season! 💙🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/UCakAEg0Pn — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) July 5, 2020

Messi has now produced two assists in three of his last four La Liga matches away from home. The Argentina international also tops the scoring charts in Spain’s top flight with 22 goals.

Messi’s Barcelona Future In Doubt

Messi headed into the match with his future at Barcelona in doubt. According to Manu Carreno at Cadena SER, the captain is thinking about leaving next summer when his contract expires.

Manager Quique Setien played down the report ahead of the match, while president Josep Maria Bartomeu was asked about Messi’s future after the 4-1 win over Villarreal.

He told Movistar: “I am not going to explain the details of what is happening every week. There are negotiations with many players. Messi has always expressed that he wants to end his career at Barcelona.”

Barcelona Keep Title Race Alive

Barcelona’s win on Sunday keeps their faint title hopes alive. The Catalan giants went into the match seven points behind Real Madrid but have cut the gap to four points with just four games left to play.

Zinedine Zidane’s side remain big favorites to win La Liga but still have work to do to seal the title, starting on Friday against Alaves. Los Blancos also still have to play Granada, Villarreal, and finish their campaign away at Leganes.

Next up for Barcelona is a visit from city rivals Espanyol on Wednesday. Setien’s side can relegate Espanyol to the second division of Spanish football with a draw or a win at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s final three fixtures are against Real Valladolid, Osasuna and Alaves, and they simply can’t afford to drop any more points if they are to have any chance of pipping Real Madrid to the title.

