Lionel Messi Hits Incredible Record With Latest Assist

Lionel Messi made more La Liga history on Saturday night by teeing up Arturo Vidal to open the scoring for Barcelona against Real Valladolid at the José Zorrilla Stadium.

GOAL FOR BARCELONA! 🔵🔴 Arturo Vidal gives the Blaugrana a 1-0 lead with his strike.#RealValladolidBarça LIVE NOW ⬇️

📺 beIN SPORTS

💻📱CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/NrmcSb3g0g — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 11, 2020

The assist was Messi’s 20th of the season, to go with his 22 goals in Spain’s top flight, making him the first player ever to record such numbers.

Lionel Messi is the first player in LaLiga history to score 20+ goals and provide 20+ assists in a single season. Cue the fireworks. 🎇🎆 pic.twitter.com/V3Slkyjf7f — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2020

Messi also becomes the first player to reach 20 assists in a La Liga season since Xavi achieved the same feat for Barcelona in 2008-09.

Meanwhile, Vidal’s goal was his eighth of the season and continues his lethal form in front of goal for Barcelona this season.

34.8% – Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has the best shot conversion rate in LaLiga this season (20+ shots total). Essential. pic.twitter.com/VZIG3UeADb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2020

Must-Win For Barcelona

Barcelona headed into the game needing a win to keep their faint title hopes alive after leaders and fierce rivals Real Madrid moved four points clear on Friday night with a win over Alaves.

Manager Quique Setien made changes to his team for Saturday’s match. He tweaked his formation again, moving to three at the back, and brought in youngster Riqui Puig for Luis Suarez.

Messi started in attack alongside Antoine Griezmann, maintaining his record of starting in every Barcelona game since La Liga resumed after a three-month break due to Covid-19 in June.

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid headed into the match still in need of points to confirm their place in La Liga for next season. The hosts started the game seven points clear of the relegation zone with three games left to play.

Messi Joins Henry’s 20/20 Club

While Messi is the first player to reach 20 goals and assists in La Liga, the landmark has been hit before in the Premier League by striker Thierry Henry during his time at Arsenal.

Henry, who went on to play with Messi at Barcelona, achieved the feat in 2002-03 and is the only other player in Europe’s top five leagues ever to reach such numbers.

20 – Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is the second player to score 20 goals (22) and provide 20 assists in a single season in the Top 5 European Leagues in the 21st century after Thierry Henry (24 goals and 20 assists in 2002/03 for Arsenal. History. pic.twitter.com/Zy5bsplSoG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2020

Of course, Messi still has time to add even more goals and assists before the season ends. Barca still have two games to play and wrap up their 2019-20 La Liga campaign with matches against Osasuna and Alaves.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Handed Tasty Champions League Quarter-Final Draw