Newell’s VP Not Ruling Out Shock Lionel Messi Return

Lionel Messi’s former team Newell’s Old Boys refuse to give up hope that the Barcelona captain will one day decide to head back to Argentina and wear their famous jersey again.

Cristian D’Amico, the vice-president of Newell’s, has once again been talking about Messi and the possibility that he could finish his career back in his homeland in an interview with TNT Sports.

“I don’t know if it is impossible. It is all up to him and his family. As directors we have to provide the best context possible to help him make a decision. When Maradona came to Newell’s nobody thought he could come. “I hope that something similar can happen with Leo. Obviously we shouldn’t be making things up, this is a delicate subject. What Newell’s doesn’t dream of seeing the world’s best player in their team’s colors? Time will tell maybe, we have to stay calm.”

Messi has recently turned 33 and is contracted to Barcelona until the end of next season. The club are set to offer him an extension that runs until 2023, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Miguel Rico.

Maxi Rodriguez Urges Messi to Return

Former Argentina international Maxi Rodriguez has also urged Messi to come back to his boyhood club. The 39-year-old is enjoying his third stint with Newell’s and signed a one-year contract extension in May.

Rodriguez joked that Messi needs to make the move quickly if the two players are to feature in the same team together again.

“I hope he comes at some point. It would be a dream for fans. There’s a family behind him and that can be tricky. But if he is coming, he’d better make it soon or else I won’t be able to play with him at Newell’s!”

Messi has previously acknowledged it would be “dream” to play for Newell’s again before he hangs up his boots but subsequently said he expects Barca to be his last club. He told RAC1 in October 2019: “It’s clear that my idea is to finish my career at Barça.”

Barcelona in Turmoil

Barcelona is likely to make Messi’s contract renewal a top priority this summer in what promises to be an intriguing few months for the Catalan giants.

The club is currently enduring a tough time on the pitch with three draws in four matches having hit their titles hopes. They’ve slipped behind bitter rivals Real Madrid in the table and look set to lose their league crown.

Manager Quique Setien, who only took over in January, is also under pressure and could be fired if there is not a dramatic improvement soon, according to Goal’s Ruben Uria.

Messi continues to be the club’s inspiration on the pitch. He scored his 700th career goal on Tuesday and remains as vital to their hopes of success as ever.

READ NEXT: Magic Johnson Sends Message to Lionel Messi After 700th Goal