Lions’ Arryn Siposs Provides Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis

The Detroit Lions‘ first round of COVID testing yielded 5 positive results, one of which was rookie punter Arryn Siposs.

Expected to compete for the starting job in Detroit this season, Siposs was an asymptomatic carrier of the virus and was surprised to learn that he had coronavirus. As he explained in a piece by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Siposs wasn’t sure how or when he got the virus. What he was sure of, however, was the fact he was going to be alright long term.

Birkett wrote:

“Siposs said he’s not sure when he’s due for his next test, but promised, “I’ll be fine and ready to go when I need to be.” Most Lions players underwent a second coronavirus test Wednesday and have a third one scheduled for Friday. Players have to pass all three tests before they’re allowed in the building this weekend for physicals and equipment pickup. On-field practices begin Aug. 12, though specialists are allowed to kick and punt next week. “(I’m) all good,” Siposs said. “Just obviously a bit of a surprise, but I don’t have any symptoms or anything like that so, yeah, I feel really good. It’s just one of those situations and we’ll be all good. Nothing to be concerned about. We’ll get re-tested again in the next few days and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

The Lions had 5 players including Siposs placed on the COVID/reserve list Wednesday, and isolation as well as testing will be the key toward getting them back in the program. Once they prove they are negative, they will be invited back in the facility.

For Siposs, that is key. He is expected to compete with Jack Fox to be Detroit’s punter during the 2020 season and being on the field will be the quickest way to find out who might win that battle.

The good news is Siposs should be on the rebound now.

Arryn Siposs Shows Insane Aussie Rules Highlight

Siposs played with the Tigers after coming over from Australia where he was a stud in Australian rules football. Obviously, teams are heading down under for punters more regularly now, but it’s possible that there hasn’t been a player that can make things happen with a ball as much as Siposs can.

Here’s a look at Siposs from 2017 when he was playing in Australia and an insane kick he was able to connect on:

Yeah, he's going to be the Kickalicious of training camp for the Lions. (if there's a training camp) https://t.co/FGQPiR7uGT — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 27, 2020

Obviously, as ESPN’s Michael Rothstein mentions, Siposs will likely harken back memories of Lions fans for Havard Rugland, a kicker who went by the name of “Kickilicious” that was known for his internet trick shots and ridiculous ability to kick a football in plenty of different ways.

The one difference in this case and Kickilicious, though, would seem to be the fact that Siposs has taken to football well, and has spend a few years honing his craft for one of the better teams in college football in the SEC. Rugland, for all his excitement, was essentially learning the game on the fly. It’s likely why he was unable to stick in the NFL.

With Siposs, that’s hardly a worry given what he’s done with the Tigers during his brief stay.

Arryn Siposs Explains Australian Football

So how exactly do Aussie rules work? It’s likely a question on the minds of many Lions fans since Siposs was revealed to be coming into the mix. Fortunately, the strategy and rules aren’t that complicated, and Siposs took time in a segment to explain them pretty clearly to Tim Tebow on ESPN.

Now a punter at AuburnFootball, former Saint Arryn Sippos teaches Tim Tebow the basics of @AFL 🇦🇺Footage and logos belong to Channel 7 and the AFL. This video is not for monetary gain nor do I claim credit for its original footage. Source -AFL and 7AFL. **All rights of these videos go to their respective owner(s) and no copyright infringement is intended.** 2018-10-19T06:31:42Z

How did Siposs get into punting? A few tough injuries and his own ability to boot a ball.

“I played professional football in Australia for 5 or 6 years. 3 reconstructions on my shoulder. Always thought I had a decent kick on me. American punting was hopefully the next option, and now I’m here,” Siposs told Tebow.

Arryn Siposs Stats

In just a pair of seasons as a punter at Auburn, Siposs put up some excellent numbers. He collected 5,150 yards with a 44.0 average. He was the number 3 and 4 punter in the SEC over that span despite not having much experience with football.

With the Lions, the team will likely think about Siposs as the main competition for Jack Fox. As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press explained, Fox was signed to the roster last year and at this point, Fox could be the guy to beat for the role according to Birkett.

Here’s a look at what he said about that:

“Fox had a strong showing at the East-West Shrine all-star game a year ago, but went undrafted out of Rice. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, was briefly on their practice squad during the season and impressed the Lions with a late-season workout in Allen Park. Fox may be good enough that the Lions don’t need to draft a punter this offseason, like they did with Martin in 2013. He can kick off, he handled long field goals in college, and he enters spring as the favorite to replace Martin, who took a pay cut before last season in exchange for having his contract reduced by a year.”

While playing for Rice, Fox piled up 9,167 punting yards in a 4 year career. He can also kick in an emergency role, as he made 38 of 39 extra points in his career and was 5-12 on field goals. Obviously, with a leg like that, the Lions could ask him to be a kickoff specialist as well.

A battle with Siposs, when healthy and cleared, will loom. It will be interesting to see how fast the Aussie punter can get back on the field and progress toward the competition.

READ NEXT: Lions Place Key Starters on COVID/Reserve List