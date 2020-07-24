Lions Cornerback Has Strong Reaction to Roster Bubble Conversation

The Detroit Lions have a motivated player on the roster at cornerback, and he doesn’t want to see any of your training camp bubble projections.

Mike Ford, who defied the odds once before to make the team as an undrafted free agent, doesn’t get how he could possibly be considered on the roster bubble thanks to the fact that he played a leading role in a couple of wins for the team last season.

I’m on the bubble? We had 3 win I played a big part in 2 of them.. 🤨 — Michael Ford (@MikeFordJr_) July 24, 2020

The confidence and swagger in this case is outstanding. Ford wants everybody to know he doesn’t care what is written and knows what he has done to make the team better. That kind of confidence will be needed in a big way come the 2020 season for the team.

Ford clearly sees your offseason list and he’s not happy to be a part of it.

Mike Ford Revealed Awesome Offseason Training

Ford is trying to step forward and take a bigger role on the team, and it appears he has some massive hops in order to do so. Recently, Ford showed off some of his offseason training on the internet and as part of that, an impressive jump was included.

Here’s a look:

It never gets old seeing players be able to do superhuman things during their workouts, especially when most regular folks realize they couldn’t pull things like this off in a million years.

Hopefully for Ford, he can use those skills to make some big plays for the Lions this year.

Mike Ford Stats

Ford cracked the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 and has played a solid role as a depth piece on the team since then. He hasn’t intercepted a pass, but Ford has put up 37 tackles in his career, and 3 passes defended. Impressively, the former UDFA has been able to hang on the roster as a depth piece and could be a guy the team looks to depend on for solid play on the back end.

Lions Biggest Reason for Training Camp Optimism Named

Soon, the Lions will start training camp. As usual, there are no shortage of players to watch, but why should the team feel some level of optimism for camp this year? Personnel wise, it has to do with the running back room, a sudden strength in Detroit.

Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton was charged with putting together a list of the reasons every team had for optimism heading into camp. When it came to Detroit, the running game was the primary focus of this future optimism.

Here’s what Moton wrote as to why:

“Since the Detroit Lions selected Matthew Stafford in 2009, the ground attack hasn’t ranked higher than 17th in yards (2013). He’s had to take on a major responsibility in moving the ball without consistent help from the running game. The Lions could finally field a balanced offensive attack with two young tailbacks able to threaten defenses as ball-carriers and pass-catchers. We saw glimpses of running back Kerryon Johnson, who accumulated 1,384 yards from scrimmage over the last two terms, but he’s battled knee injuries, which cost him 14 contests. The Lions selected D’Andre Swift in the second round of April’s draft. He’s arguably the best pass-catching back in this year’s class, hauling in 73 passes for 666 yards and five touchdowns through three terms at Georgia. Because of Johnson’s injury history, Swift could take on a significant role and handle close to half the touches out of the backfield. A competition between the two could lead to a strong collective showing on the ground in 2020.”

Detroit’s passing game already figures to be one of the better outfits in the league thanks to the wideout group, but if the team gets anything out of their ground attack, it will be to the benefit of the whole offense and could make the team even more dangerous.

Having a motivated cornerback won’t hurt matters either, and that’s just what the team has with Ford.

READ NEXT: Lions GM Skewered in New Rankings List