Lions’ T.J. Hockenson Works Out With All-Pro Tight End [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions need a big season from all of their pass catchers, and T.J. Hockenson is no exception. The good news? He is looking ready to dominate.

Hockenson, coming off injury, has gotten back on the field and back to work. That includes a training session with fellow former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s a look at Hockenson getting his workout in:

A healthy Hockenson 👀, training with Kittle 👀👀👀. pic.twitter.com/7gdY2EOxnT — FantasyFootBub (@FantasyFootBub) July 8, 2020

The Lions hope that Hockenson can be half as good as Kittle has been during his early time in the league, and the similarities the duo share are certainly interesting. It’s good to see Hockenson’s leg drive looking much better after injury, and he certainly looks ready physically for another season in the NFL.

T.J. Hockenson Offseason Injury Update

Hockenson had a promising rookie season cut short by an ankle injury, but now the tight end is looking set to make a big return and is on track to do so according to his offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

Speaking Wednesday, Bevell was asked about Hockenson and said that he is running routes and while he might not be fully healed, he is progressing well toward that goal.

Darrell Bevell says TJ Hockenson (ankle) is back running and running routes but might not be quite 100% yet. Adds he’s “well on his way to being there” and that the Lions are comfortable with his progress. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 17, 2020

Detroit needs Hockenson to be able to contend in 2020, and if he is healthy, that would be a big plus for the Lions and their offense. Detroit has had a virtual offseason to this point, and it will be interesting to see where Hockenson is at when the team gets back together as potentially expected in late July.

As it sounds from this update, Hockenson should be a go at that point.

Tony Gonzalez Lauds T.J. Hockenson

According to Fox Sports analyst Tony Gonzalez, the future is bright for Hockenson, who can be a great player in the league, and even an All-Pro. Gonzalez spoke with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press in a piece, and provided his take on Hockenson, who he said could be destined for stardom.

Here’s what he said:

“He can be an All-Pro, no doubt about it,” Fox analyst Tony Gonzalez said Tuesday at Super Bowl 54. “Get him in the right system, he can be an All-Pro.” Hockenson finished the season with 32 catches for 367 yards, third among rookie tight ends, but he impressed Gonzalez in other areas on and off the field. “He’s great,” Gonzalez said. “He’s great. You know what the luxury of these tight ends that you’re seeing, when I was coming up — back in my day — you didn’t see too much of that receiving-type tight end, being so involved in the offense. “And so for him to see guys like (Travis) Kelce and to see (George) Kittle in this game, he’s got to be inspired. And watching his ability, he’s a baller. Like, he is on his way to having an outstanding career.”

As it turns out, Hockenson is more than open to working with Gonzalez in the future. In fact, right after Gonzalez shared his thoughts on Hockenson, the rookie tight end took to Twitter to say that he was ready and willing to meet, whenever and wherever it works for the Hall of Famer.

Would love the opportunity to learn from the best. You say when and where and I’m there. @TonyGonzalez88 — TJ Hockenson (@TheeHOCK8) January 29, 2020

Clearly, Hockenson is motivated to get his career on the right track and willing to take whatever knowledge he can in order to make it happen.

Gonzalez said that Hockenson can be as good as he wants to be for the Lions as long as he continues to work hard and challenge himself. Safe to say that won’t be a problem for a hard working young player, and continuing to train like this is a good way to make it happen.

T.J. Hockenson’s Role With Lions

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future. The team didn’t get much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact, Hockenson has easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During the season, many fans chided Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top 10 selection for the team.

Safe to say if Hockenson was able to play the end of the season, his stats could have ended up different. The Lions will hope he can get things on the right track for 2020.

Certainly, at this point, Hockenson looks the part for the Lions and it doesn’t hurt he is getting on the grind this offseason with one of the best young players at his position.

READ NEXT: Incredible Stat Proves Why Lions UDFA May Crack Roster