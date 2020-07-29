Barcelona Striker Luis Suarez ‘Not Listening’ To MLS Offers

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is “not listening” to offers from Major League Soccer clubs and wants to continue at the Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old has attracted interest from “several Major League Soccer clubs” but is in “no rush to leave Camp Nou” and wants to stay where he is for now, according to Sport.

Suarez’s current Barcelona contract expires at the end of next season. However, the striker’s deal will automatically renew for another 12 months “if he plays more than 60 percent of games next season.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lautaro to Replace Suarez in 2021?

It’s no secret that Suarez is heading towards the end of his Barcelona career. He’ll turn 34 in January and is well aware that the time is approaching when he will have to walk away from the Camp Nou.

He told Ovacion in November 2019 that he plans to stay at Barcelona for as long as he feels he’s up to the demands of playing for the Catalan giants.

”If the club are looking for, or wish to bring in another No.9, it is nothing strange, it is the reality of football. I said it a long time ago, there will come a time when my age will not allow me to live up to what Barcelona needs to compete, but as long as I can, as long as I have the strength to compete I will.”

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, who is viewed as Suarez’s long-term replacement at the club. However, Barca may have to wait until 2021 to sign the Argentine, according to Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo.

Martinez remains committed to moving to the Camp Nou but is aware the club have been hit financially hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is willing to wait another year before switching clubs.

Suarez Tempted By MLS?

Although Suarez may not be ready to move this summer there is a chance he could finish his career in MLS.

Seattle Sounders attacker Nico Lodeiro told MLSsoccer.com back in November 2019 that Suarez “wants to come to MLS” and “is always asking me about the league.”



The striker was subsequently asked about Lodeiro’s comments and went on to talk about a possible move to the U.S., according to Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden at ESPN.

“I have a contract with Barca and I am very happy here. In the future you never know, it’s an attractive league. Given that I have been lucky to have had success at the top level for a long time, what I would look out for [next] is stability for my family and the well-being of my children. They would all make the decision along with me and the United States is a nice possibility.”

Suarez has attracted criticism at Barcelona this season but still ended the 2019-20 campaign with 16 goals and eight assists despite missing a significant chunk of the campaign through injury.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Show Off Ousmane Dembele’s Training Return [WATCH]