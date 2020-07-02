Vikings Rookie Claps Back at Blogger, Then Kills Him With Kindness

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler was not going to let a blogger trash him on Twitter. He inevitably won the battle and killed him with kindness.

After a sluggish 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, Dantzler re-ran the 40 at his pro day and clocked a 4.38 time that aligns more with his game speed and helped his draft stock.

Mississippi’s 6-foot-2, 188-pound CB Cam Dantzler ran his 40 at Wednesday’s Baton Rouge Pro Day in 4.38 seconds. pic.twitter.com/O2VInZyTXX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2020

But when a blogger knocked the credibility of his video, Dantzler was quick to retort.

Lol, don’t act like that 4.38 was legit. Yes, his combine time probably doesn’t tell the story either, but at best he’s a mid-4.5 guy. — Jonas Stärk (@JonasStaerk) July 2, 2020

The German Vikings blogger claimed the time wasn’t legit because Dantzler’s agent posted it. There’s been full disclosure it was at his pro day and an unofficial time — but it at the very least corroborates his game film at Mississippi State where he was stride for stride with the receivers he faced.

Dantzler took the opportunity to clear the waters and surrounding skepticism.

My agent wasn’t even there when I ran. Everyone knows I’m not a 4.6…. Film don’t lie but thank you for more motivation 🙂 — Cam Dantzler (@camdantzler3) July 2, 2020

“My agent wasn’t even there when I ran. Everyone knows I’m not a 4.6… Film don’t lie but thank you for more motivation,” he wrote.

The blogger said Dantzler was at “best a mid-4.5 guy,” and after Dantzler clapped back, the blogger took the chance to correct himself. Dantzler had several fans who supported him in the Twitter feud.

“but at best he’s a mid-4.5 guy” you didn’t say it exactly, but you suggested something very far off. Just cut your losses and don’t backpedal. Say “sorry” and let’s move on lol pic.twitter.com/vjmAlWVssk — Daniel (@Daniel_Penrod11) July 2, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cameron Dantzler Among the Best Corners in His Class

Dantzler’s slender 6-foot-2 frame is fitting of a nickname given to him in high school: “The Needle.”

“I was always skinny,” Dantzler told the Star Tribune, “and when I hit you, it hurt.”

Dantzler can back up the talk too as he’s known as a physical defensive back. He held LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase to just two catches and 13 yards — the Fred Biletnikoff’s lowest catch rate and yardage output all last season.

Every rep between Cam Dantzler and Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase pic.twitter.com/KiRIgSXXOA — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 10, 2020

Dantzler slid to the Vikings in the third round due to his odd body type and 40-time, per PFF:

“Dantzler’s coverage numbers in college are extremely impressive. For his career, he allowed just 42.7% of passes thrown his way to be caught, for an NFL passer rating of just 43.8, and he surrendered only one touchdown. He has sticky coverage skills and more than enough feistiness to cause problems for receivers, as well as back-to-back seasons of top grading. His issue is size and a strange body-type. Though he stands 6-foot-2, his arms measured less than 31 inches at the NFL Combine. In an attempt to show he could pack on weight, he ended up running just a 4.64 40-yard dash at 188 pounds and recording the highest body-fat percentage of any cornerback in Indianapolis. Dantzler isn’t a 4.64-speed player, but unfortunately for him neither is he 188 pounds. As PFF’s lead draft analyst Mike Renner put it in the PFF Draft Guide, ‘If you could guarantee me Dantzler could add 15 pounds of muscle, he’d likely be the second cornerback on our draft board.’

PFF senior analyst Sam Monson added that Dantzler’s “tape is as strong as any corner” in his class outside of Jeff Okudah. Monson sees the Vikings third-round value for him of low risk and potentially a huge payoff.

READ NEXT: Rookie WR Justin Jefferson Roasts Vikings Cornerback [WATCH]



Follow Trevor Squire on Twitter: @trevordsquire