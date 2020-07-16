NASCAR Champion Eagles Fan Sounds Off on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

Martin Truex Jr. admits he’s not a “football genius” but he still doesn’t understand the dysfunction in Dallas. Surely, Dak Prescott makes the Cowboys a better team.

Truex is a noted Philadelphia Eagles fan who grew up in Trenton, N.J. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion has been observing the Prescott contract negotiations from afar and trying to make sense of it. His opinion is that the Cowboys quarterback might be “inconsistent” but that Prescott can be really “dangerous” when he’s in the zone. It’s an interesting take.

“I feel like, just from what I’ve seen — I’m not a football genius by any means — but I feel like when he’s on, he can be very dangerous,” Truex told Sporting News. “But I feel like he’s off a lot. He’s inconsistent. But when he’s good, he’s really, really good and dangerous. Because he can run. He’s big and strong, he’ll run through people. He can run around them (because) he’s fast. Just inconsistent.”

Truex has never been shy about his Eagles allegiance and celebrated the team’s 41-33 Super Bowl win over New England with an emotional social media post. The victory coincided with his a big triumph of his own after he claimed the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The driver has 27 total career wins on the NASCAR circuit.

Damn that just happened! Congrats to all the @Eagles players and fans. Finally!!!!!😬☝️👏👏👏👏👏👏🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 #SBLII pic.twitter.com/1KoOugpzOo — Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) February 5, 2018

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cowboys Bungle Prescott’s Contract Negotiations

The Cowboys have been seeking to lock Prescott up to a long-term contract extension throughout the offseason, perhaps only half-heartedly. The oft-stalled negotiations hit a deafening end when the quarterback turned down their latest offer — a five-year deal worth between $33-35 million annually and more than $100 million in guarantees — and missed the deadline.

Dak Prescott would become just the third quarterback to ever play out a season on the franchise tag (Brees, Cousins 2x). A second tag next year for Dak would be worth $37.69M, bringing his two-year cash flow to $69.1M. https://t.co/dWp6N2ZXza — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 15, 2020

Now Prescott will be forced to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag which will pay him $31.4 million. It’s not the worst move for the 26-year-old who can bet on himself and potentially decide to move on from Dallas. Interestingly enough, the Cowboys reportedly don’t have the salary-cap space to tag him again in 2021.

There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them. — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) July 15, 2020

Things have gotten so bad in Dallas that even Prescott’s own brother, Tad, has lashed out at the organization. Prescott’s side claims that the quarterback played under his rookie contract on good faith last year on the promise he’d be rewarded with one of the richest deals in NFL history. That has yet to happen and it looks like a long shot to ever come to fruition.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number