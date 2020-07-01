NFL Cuts 2 Chiefs Preseason Matchups: Report

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the sports world to deviate from traditional scheduling and the latest league to find themselves scrambling to salvage their season is the NFL. According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the 2020 preseason will be shortened from four games to two. Weeks 1 and 4 will be officially canceled.

Indeed, the @NFL has shortened its preseason to two games. Primary driver was the understanding that players will need longer to get into football shape. There will be a ~ 3-week acclimatization period between the start of camp July 28 and the first pod of preseason games. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) July 1, 2020

This means the Kansas City Chiefs‘ home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 15 in addition to their primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers on September 3 will both be scrapped. Per Pro Football Talk, the NFL is expected to make an official announcement on Thursday.

Weeks 2 and 3, away games versus the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, are still scheduled to go as planned.

This story is developing.