Philly Mayor Provides Another Update on Eagles Fans in Stadiums

The cryptic back and forth over whether Eagles fans will be allowed in stadiums this fall took another turn on Thursday morning. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s latest sense is no.

Speaking to Angelo Cataldi on SportsRadio 94 WIP’s Morning Show, Kenney doubled down on previous comments suggesting that no fans would be permitted to watch live games this season. The Democratic mayor admitted the situation is fluid but added that unless a vaccine for COVID-19 gets developed in the next two weeks, he doesn’t see it happening. Personally, the 62-year-old Kenney will not be attending any games at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I love football as much as anybody else. I love our sports in our city,” Kenney said, via KYW Newsradio. “I don’t think it’s worth dying over. I really don’t. I don’t think it’s worth doing something prematurely and then going home and infecting your parents or your grandparents and members of your family.”

The common thought is that the NFL has to make some kind of uniform decision on the issue. It seems totally unfair for one state (for example, Texas has previously pledged to have half-filled stadiums) to create a home-field advantage and another one, like Pennsylvania, to abide by a different set of rules. Kenney said he doesn’t care and called what Texas has proposed “reckless.”

“I put less onus on the crowd noise and size than I do Coach Pederson’s ability to coach this team and the players’ ability to play,” Kenney said.

City of Philadelphia and Eagles Continue to Talk

It’s been a weird week in Philly after the mayor’s office first announced on Tuesday that no fans would be allowed at the Linc in 2020. One day later, a spokesperson backtracked and declared it a “fluid situation” and communicated the Eagles and city officials are working together to ensure safety.

“The city and the Eagles have been working together during this time and will continue to do so,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “The Eagles have been planning for a variety of scenarios in accordance with league protocols, as well as local and state guidelines.”

The Eagles have already sent an email to season ticket-holders offering them the opportunity to opt-out and “pause their account” without facing any penalty. Be that as it may, the question of no fans in the stadium looms large over the 2020 season. It’s a real possibility, one that rendered Lane Johnson “speechless.”

“I really don’t know what to say — as far as what we do in practice — but we thrive on the fans’ energy and their presence, so hearing the news yesterday [Tuesday] was definitely shocking,” Johnson told NFL Network’s Good Morning, Football. “As far as my reaction, I’m really speechless for what to say. It’s a really weird situation for us.”

