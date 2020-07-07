Analyzing Ravens Top 2020 Offseason Acquisitions

The Baltimore Ravens have had a solid offseason, and have made plenty of moves both in free agency and the draft that figure to move the needle for the team in 2020 as it relates to moving forward.

So how should the team’s moves from this offseason rank? Here’s a look at naming the best players the Ravens have added this offseason in order, and what they could be expected to provide for the team moving forward during this coming season.

Calais Campbell, Edge

The Ravens arguably made the best move of their offseason when they were able to score Campbell in a trade. He brings extra credibility to the defense and to the locker room as well. At 33, he has piled up 696 tackles and 88 sacks. He was a former second round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2008, and most recently played for the Jacksonville Jaguars until a trade sent him to the Ravens this offseason. That trade was a stroke of genius from the team’s front office and it could end up being the best move any of the AFC contenders make this offseason given the direct need it fills for the roster.

Patrick Queen, LB

Queen has been a very productive player during his time in college with 131 tackles, 4 sacks and 1 interception to go with 17.5 tackles for loss. Obviously, the Ravens needed to look for help defensively, and Queen is a player who was figured to be in play late in the first round when the Ravens pick. The fact that he was there was amazing, and now, Queen figures to play a fast, key role for the team and their defense this fall. The next big star in Baltimore could very well be Queen, who plays a similar tough and aggressive style to other greats who have called Baltimore home on the past.

J.K. Dobbins, RB

The Ravens probably didn’t need Dobbins but they added him anyway to provide their offense with an embarrassment of riches. The best running game in the league from 2019 added one of the best backs in the BigTen. In a 3 year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles. Dobbins could help the Ravens offense become even scarier, and help prolong the career of Mark Ingram making it a very smart addition.

Devin Duvernay, WR

The Ravens needed offensive weaponry this offseason, but didn’t immediately score it in free agency. When the draft came, however, the team struck and was able to land a big play wideout in Duvernay who could help change the team’s offense moving forward. Duvernay’s production at Texas, which included 2,468 yards and 16 scores, was good enough to make him one of the best wideouts in the Big 12, so betting against him making a quick impact in the NFL would be foolish. Catching passes from a great quarterback will also help him to potentially have early success in the NFL.

Derek Wolfe, DE

This was an under the radar move, but it was no less important to the Ravens given their needs for toughness and leadership on the defense. In his career, the 30 year old Wolfe has collected 33 sacks, 299 tackles and 15 passes defended. He won Super Bowl 50 with Denver, and was a former second round pick of the Broncos out of Cincinnati in 2012. The last few seasons have been injury riddled for Wolfe, and he will try to get back to health next season. If he does, the bet is that Wolfe will re-discover some of his past greatness with the team and help Baltimore regain an edge and toughness up front for their defense that has been badly needed since the end of last offseason.

