Lamar Jackson’s Leadership Shown in Impressive Video [WATCH]

Lamar Jackson is one of the best teammates in the NFL, and one of the most confident, exuberant players on the field and rarely have Baltimore Ravens fans gotten a behind the scenes look at his demeanor in games.

Recently, a short clip courtesy of BaltimoreRavens.com that was shared by Bleacher Report shows just how into the game Jackson gets. In a game last season against the Seattle Seahawks, John Harbaugh asks if Jackson wants to go for it on fourth down. The answer? A resounding “yes.” The result? A touchdown.

Here’s a look:

Lamar Jackson has leadership qualities you can’t teach. Born with it 💯 @brgridiron (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/cKDzpCNMpz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2020

Obviously, Jackson is someone who has a great relationship with Harbaugh and the duo trusts each other enough to make these calls during the game. The neat part is watching how confident Jackson is and how he speaks with Harbaugh. It’s clear this duo is going to be leading the way for the franchise into the future, and with decisions like this playing out, fans should be downright excited about that fact.

The team has a great leader calling the shots in Jackson as well as Harbaugh.

Coach Explains Lamar Jackson’s Mindset

Recently, Jackson’s coach Joshua Harris gave an interview with Bleacher Report and Brent Sobleski and provided a great quote as it relates to what the future holds for the quarterback. As he said, he doesn’t expect Jackson to let up at trying to be the best, because he isn’t satisfied and will never be in his career.

Jackson wasn’t picked the highest in his class, and it seems that resonates with him, as does the fact that many didn’t even consider him a quarterback coming out of Louisville. He’s more than proven those critiques incorrect early in his career, and looks primed to continue to dominate well into the future with the team.

It’s clear that if Jackson struggles this season, it won’t be because he got complacent. That doesn’t seem to be a mindset he is capable of having even in spite of all the success he’s had.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

The future might only bring more success for Jackson, especially if he is able to stay motivated and ready no matter what comes on the field.

This video proves that the Ravens have the right team calling the shots in order to do some big winning.

