Ravens’ Marquise Brown Shows off Amazing Leg Workout [WATCH]

It’s been the offseason of the workout for the Baltimore Ravens whether together or separate, and that continues for phenom wideout Marquise Brown.

Even though Brown could technically be on vacation at this point in time, he has impressively remained on the grind. Once again, the wideout has been spotted doing a workout and this one might be a little more impressive and incredible than any of his others.

Here’s a look at what Brown was able to accomplish:

👀 @Primetime_jet just keeps coming up with workouts this offseason. pic.twitter.com/bOL5sJ2kl0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 7, 2020

Brown hops on one leg while pushing a stand with weights on a track, then pulls the weights backward on the football field. Obviously, a workout like this will help build some impressive leg drive for the wideout for the 2020 season.

Coming into this season, Brown looks healthy and more than ready to dominate the competition given this latest video example.

Marquise Brown Having Impressive Offseason of Workouts

Even though it’s been a different kind of offseason to this point, Brown has wasted little time continuing to improve his own standing and his own body earlier on. Consider some of these recent examples:

Hollywood Brown is just on another level 💥 (🎥 @primetime_jet) pic.twitter.com/rlfgf1T0Tg — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) May 14, 2020

Obviously, Brown is being counted on to take the next steps forward, and with this type of training, he’s putting himself ahead as it relates to doing just that for 2020.

Marquise Brown Named Ravens Breakout Player

As this video shows, wideout Marquise Brown has a great shot at being a dominating force in the league in due time. After being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown played an important role for the Ravens, albeit not as huge of one as he could have.

There’s a reason for that and it has everything to do with the injury Brown was still recovering from when he joined the team. Recently, a piece at ESPN by Jamison Hensley explained everything that Brown was dealing with, and it’s clear he wasn’t exactly completely healthy much of last year.

Here’s what was written:

“Team officials acknowledged their top deep threat hadn’t fully healed from his foot surgery from a year ago and his contributions were missing in several games. The expectation is Brown will become faster and more impactful in his second season, which can boost the weakest area in Lamar Jackson’s game. Brown showed flashes of being a dangerous playmaker on the outside, tying a Ravens rookie record with seven touchdown catches this season and posting the fifth-fastest average maximum speed by an NFL wide receiver. In the 28-12 playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brown totaled 126 yards receiving on seven catches, including a spectacular one-handed grab for 38 yards. It was uncertain how much he would contribute in his first season after he had surgery in January 2019 to repair a fracture in the middle of his foot. That caused him to fall to the No. 25 overall pick in the draft and forced him to miss all of the offseason spring workouts as well as all of the team drills in the first two weeks of training camp.”

With this in mind, it’s amazing to think that Brown could only be expected to get better in 2020, and be able to really get his career going.

The fact he played through pain and excelled only seems to indicate bigger and better things being on the horizon for him in the future. For this reason and all of his hard work, keep Brown in mind as a breakout player for 2020.

Marquise Brown Rookie Stats

Even though Brown might not have had the best numbers to start his career, it’s clear the rookie was no slouch in his first season in the league. Even though he endured an up and down campaign, Brown still put together 7 touchdowns and 584 yards, which were great numbers for the wide receiver.

Brown could be expected to do even better this season, and prove why he is a major weapon the Ravens can count on for the future and their offense. That’s especially true given his speed and big play ability.

These videos show how ready Brown could be to step into a huge role with the Ravens offense this coming season.

