Should Browns’ Myles Garrett Be Eligible for NFL Comeback Award?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the favorite to win the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2020, ahead of Cam Newton (who recently signed a one-year contract to join the New England Patriots), as well as Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), J.J. Watt (Houston Texans), Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions), and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green.

Meanwhile, another player given reasonable odds of winning the Associated Press honor is Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett. According to Fox Bet, Garrett is a 20 to 1 shot to win the award, which is typically given to an NFL player who has overcome injury or past ineffectiveness and performed at a very high level.

Myles Garrett vs. Mason Rudolph

But should Myles Garrett even be a candidate to win the award, given that he was suspended for the last six weeks of the 2019 season for his helmet-to-head hit on Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph? (Actually Garrett was suspended indefinitely, but was reinstated by the NFL in February of this year.)

Worse yet, Garrett went on to accuse Rudolph of hurling a racial slur his way during the melee that ensued, an accusation that Rudolph has denied—and for which no evidence has ever emerged.

One can argue that a player coming off a suspension for on-field behavior should not be eligible for AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year. In addition, Garrett played in ten games in 2019, so it’s not as if he missed time due to injury or performance issues.

Of course, even if Garrett has a standout season in 2020, it’s possible that voters will be somewhat less inclined to honor him due to his behavioral history, particularly if there are other good candidates from which to choose.

History of the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

The Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year award has been presented annually each year since 1998—with a comeback player also identified between 1963 and 1966.

To date, the only Pittsburgh Steelers player to win the award has been quarterback Tommy Maddox, who won in 2002. No Cleveland Browns player has ever won the award.

Only one player has received the award multiple times, that being quarterback Chad Pennington, who won with the New York Jets in 2006 and then again with the Miami Dolphins in 2008.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Browns twice this season, first on October 28th at Heinz Field, and then again at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on January 3, 2021.

The season finale may be particularly noteworthy in light of the fact that Ben Roethlisberger remains the winningest quarterback in FirstEnergy Stadium history, with more victories there (11) than Browns QB Baker Mayfield (8).

Never mind that Roethlisberger hasn’t won in Cleveland since 2017. Even if Mayfield wins all of his home starts during the first half of the season, the soonest he can surpass Roethlisberger in terms of FirstEnergy Stadium wins is November.

