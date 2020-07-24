Terry Bradshaw Models Toupee in Possibly NSFW Try On Video

“Can you tell anything’s different about me?” said a shirtless Terry Bradshaw, introducing a new Facebook Live video (posted to his Official Facebook page) in which he asked for feedback about a new toupee.

“Yea or nay with the toupee?” said Bradshaw, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and country artist/actor who co-hosts Fox NFL Sunday.

The query prompted thousands of comments from among Bradshaw’s more than a quarter-million Facebook followers, the responses perhaps influenced by another reveal—that he stood to earn somewhere between $700,000 and $1.2 million for wearing the toupee in question.

Many observers thought Bradshaw was channeling the Colonel Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame. Another brought to mind business magnate Richard Branson.

Another wondered how his Fox NFL Sunday colleagues would react to the new look, especially Howie Long and Michael Strahan, both of whom are former NFL players.

Yet another said Bradshaw looked like Randy Owen of the music group Alabama, which prompted Bradshaw to claim that Alabama once opened for him at a show in Amarillo, Texas, in the mid-seventies, part of a bill that also featured country music stars Dottie West and Mel Tillis.

For what it’s worth, most of the women watching the live broadcast gave the toupee a ‘thumbs down.’ On the other hand, most of the men responded positively, with comments along the lines of: “I’d do it for that kind of money.”

To which Bradshaw responded: “Thank you! There you go!”

‘Sexy T.B.’?

At the end of the clip, Bradshaw—“sexy T.B.”—as he described himself, promised to get the toupee “styled up a bit and get it cut.” He also promised that in a future Facebook Live video he’d let everyone know how negotiations are going with the provider of the toupee.

“It really does feel good,” Bradshaw concluded. “I think I am a pretty sexy fellow now.”

Watch a replay of the video below, if you’re okay with seeing Bradshaw shirtless … and wearing a toupee.

Terry Bradshaw’s NFL, Post-NFL Career

Terry Bradshaw played quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 14 seasons between 1970 and 1983, winning four Super Bowl titles in a six year span, making him the first NFL quarterback to win a third and fourth Super Bowl. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989, his first year of eligibility.

Bradshaw began his television broadcasting career in 1984 and has served as co-host of Fox NFL Sunday since 1994. He has also recorded a half-dozen country/western albums and has appeared in several motion pictures, including Hooper, The Cannonball Run, Smokey and the Bandit II and Failure to Launch, the latter in 1996.

Bradshaw has also made many cameo appearances as himself on television shows, including Everybody Loves Raymond and Married …. with Children. Ed O’Neill, star of Married …. with Children, was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free-agent in 1969 but was cut during training camp.

