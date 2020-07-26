Trincao’s Departure for Barcelona Leaves Coach in Tears [WATCH]

Francisco Trincao played his last game for Braga on Saturday ahead of a summer move to Barcelona and was given an emotional send-off at the final whistle.

Braga coach Artur Jorge could not hold back the tears as he embraced the 20-year-old at the end of his final appearance before joining the Catalan giants.

The hug between Trincao and Artur Jorge is priceless 🥺😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/6zAuadedjM — ᏢᎬᎠᏒᎥquᎥ💎 (@grant_eliot) July 25, 2020

Trincao signed off in some style too by picking up his 10th assist of the season in all competitions in their 2-1 win over Portuguese champions Porto. The forward has also scored nine goals during the campaign and was named Player of the Month in January and February.

Barcelona announced in January they had agreed to sign Trincao on a five-year deal for a fee of €31 million. The youngster’s buyout clause is set at €500m.

Trincao Tipped for Big Future at Barcelona

Barcelona’s decision to sign Trincao raised eyebrows as he is hardly a household name. Yet the youngster has impressed in Portugal in 2020 which will excite supporters and raise expectations ahead of his summer move.

Braga president Antonio Salvador has explained just how highly he rates Trincao.

“We already know we are going to lose one of our great players, one that I consider the best, one that will define a decade from now, which is Trincao. As you know, he has been sold to Barcelona. I believe that almost the entire squad will be maintained next season.”

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has also talked up Trincao in an interview with Mundo Deportivo’s Sergi Sole and Fernando Polo.

“In January, Barça made a series of bets for the future and since we made them, people are seeing the quality they have. Pedri, who is a young player with incredible talent. [Francisco] Trincão, who was very unknown, we signed him in January and he is already the best Under-21 in Europe.”

Trincao has also been compared to former Barcelona star Neymar. Former Portugal international Nuno Gomes told Sport he has similar qualities to the Brazilian.

“Maybe, with all due respect, he’s like Neymar, because Neymar is also a player who is unpredictable with the ball and Trincao looks a little bit like him, he plays on the wing also.”

Trincao is one of several talented youngsters who will be hoping to impress at Barcelona next season and earn a regular spot. Youngsters Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araujo will be hoping to be officially promoted from Barcelona B, while 17-year-old Pedri will arrive from Las Palmas.

