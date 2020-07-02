WATCH: UFC Superstars Practice Exact KOs Delivered in Fights

UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal scored two of the fastest and most iconic knockouts in MMA history during their storied careers. McGregor needed only 13 seconds to stop Jose Aldo with one big punch back in 2015 in the main event of UFC 194. Masvidal’s knockout was even faster when he toppled Ben Askren at UFC 239 in 2019 in just five seconds.

But neither McGregor nor Masvidal relied on luck to score those amazing knockouts. And it didn’t happen by accident either.

The footage below shows both McGregor and Masvidal in their dressing rooms just a few hours before those fights practicing the exact moves they’d use later that night inside the UFC’s Octagon to score their devastating victories.

You can watch the amazing footage of the fighters practicing and delivering two of the most iconic knockouts in MMA history below.

Hours before Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor knocked out their opponents in seconds, they were practicing those exact moves 🤯 @espnmma (via @mikebrownmma) pic.twitter.com/Akttg7zhiV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2020

When Is the Next UFC Fight Card?

The next UFC card is on July 11. UFC 251 features three world title fights and is arguably one of the most stacked cards in company history.

UFC welterweight champion and rising star Kamaru Usman takes on surging contender Gilbert Burns in the main event.

The co-main event features UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski making his first title defense a rematch against former 145-pound champ Max Holloway.

Also, there’s a third title fight on the card for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship. Petr Yan and former featherweight champ Jose Aldo will lock horns at UFC 251 with the winner set to capture UFC gold at 135 pounds.

You can see the most important information about UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns below.

What: UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns

When: Saturday, July 11

Where: UFC Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

How to Watch: ESPN PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET (main card), 8:00 p.m. ET (prelims), 6:00 p.m. ET (early prelims)

UFC 251 Fight Card

UFC 251 Main Card (PPV)

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas 2

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

UFC 251 Prelims (ESPN)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

UFC 251 Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

