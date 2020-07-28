WWE SummerSlam 2020: Matches & Predictions

August 23, 2020, marks the return of WWE’s premier summer wrestling event, SummerSlam.

Due to the current situation plaguing our world, the 2020 installment of the event won’t be taking place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts as originally scheduled. Now one would presume that SummerSlam 2020 will be emanating from the WWE Performance Center like most of the 2020 PPV’s that came before it. But rumors are pointing towards WWE trying something a bit different with the main location this time around – we may just get to witness SummerSlam 2020 being held outdoors on a beach or even atop a boat. Either setting would make for a great visual treat for WWE’s biggest party of the summer.

Here’s hoping that the rumors come true. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the matches that will take place at SummerSlam 2020 and who we think will come out on top.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: The Street Profits have been going strong ever since they defeated Murphy and Seth Rollins back in March. Since then, they’ve successfully defended their belts numerous times and even overcome much larger foes in the form of the Viking Raiders. The next team to step up to bat for the Raw Tag Team Championship is Zelina Vega’s super talented Latino duo, Andrade and Angel Garza. I enjoyed it when the Street Profits took on Angel Garza and Austin Theory back at WrestleMania 36, so I can imagine how much better this match will be now that Andrade is taking Austin’s place. And I’m sure both teams will get more than six minutes to work this match into something truly memorable.

Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: Raw, July 27, 2020

Now there have been moments of dissension between Angel and Andrade here and there. But I get the feeling that Zelina will do everything in her power to get them back on the same page (via fiery promos in the ring and outside of it, of course). Now Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford ended up beating that same duo on Raw a month prior. That has me leaning towards Angel and Andrade getting the win here. The bond between both men is stronger than ever and it makes the most sense for them to claim the Raw tag team titles at this point in time. The Street Profits have been held the tag team straps since March, so I think they’ve held them long enough. It’s time for some new blood to hold the belts!

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Randy Orton is in the midst of another career resurgence. After defeating Edge back at Backlash in a match billed as “The Greatest Match Ever,” Randy went on to fell the Big Show during a No Sanctioned match weeks later. At the same time, Drew McIntyre has been experiencing the best run of his WWE comeback as the top champion in the company. Drew has overcome several worthy challengers, such as Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler. Now the WWE Champion has to contend with a rejuvenated “Viper” in possibly the biggest challenge for him to date. The main event for SummerSlam 2020 is major and that’s exactly how it should be for the Monday Night Raw portion of the show.

Randy Orton calls out Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam: Raw, July 27, 2020

Drew McIntyre responds to Randy Orton: Raw, July 27, 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler – Extreme Rules Match: Raw, July 27, 2020

I’m really torn on this one. Randy is hotter than ever and at the top of his game when it comes to character work. It’s so easy to care about him once again now that he’s gone back to being a heel who does anything and everything to win. As for Drew, he’s in the middle of running the Raw brand as a commendable WWE Champion. His promo work has become stronger, his win-loss record is respectable, and he’s remained untouchable for a lengthy amount of time. This match could honestly go either way as far as the winner is concerned. Even though Orton would make for a great WWE Champion during his current run, I think Drew’s going to notch another W in the win column by defeating a bonafide Hall of Famer in Orton. This will be Drew’s biggest win to date and push him further along to being the strongest WWE Champion in recent memory.