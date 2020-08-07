Arturo Vidal Talks Barcelona Future, Makes UCL Promise

Arturo Vidal has discussed his future at Barcelona and has made a promise to fans should the Catalan giants win the Champions League this season.

The Chile international is heading towards the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou and has been linked with a summer exit. However, he’s told Mundo Deportivo’s Roger Torello that he wants to see out his current deal.

“I have a year left on my contract and with everything that has happened, today I feel important, I feel a lot of affection in the team, I have many excellent friends and I hope to reach the end of my contract. I want to win the Champions League if God wants it and try to win the treble next year. Will I be here next year? God willing, yes, I’ll stay here.”

Vidal has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter. Barcelona need to sell players this summer before they can bring in any new stars, according to Sport’s Lluis Miguelsanz.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Vidal Makes Champions League Promise

The Chile midfielder also spoke about Barcelona’s Champions League hopes ahead of Saturday’s last-16 second leg against Napoli. Vidal is suspended for the clash but is confident his team can taste success in Europe’s top competition this season.

“I can see us lifting the Champions League trophy. We are Barça and so it is our duty to win this competition, and we have the team and the players to do it. We have to respect Napoli, but we are capable of beating anybody on our day.”

Vidal has won league titles in Spain, Germany, and Italy in his glittering career, but the European Cup is the one title that has eluded him so far. The 33-year-old explained that if he does win the Champions League this season then he will commemorate the occasion with a new tattoo.

“I will get the Champions League tattoo somewhere on my body if we win it. I have it in mind. You have to go step by step, but this is the promise I have in mind!”



Who Will Replace Vidal Against Napoli?

Manager Quique Setien needs to find replacements for Vidal and Sergio Busquets against Napoli, as both midfielders are suspended for the crucial clash at the Camp Nou.

The 61-year-old does not have too many options either, particularly as Arthur is also currently unavailable. The Brazilian has refused to play and is unhappy with the way he’s been treated by the club after signing for Juventus.

Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong look certain starters, while the versatile Sergi Roberto and 20-year-old starlet Riqui Puig are also options in midfield for the visit of the Serie A team.

READ NEXT: Setien Discusses Decision To Leave Dembele Out of UCL Squad