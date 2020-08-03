Barcelona Out To Extend Incredible Champions League Record

Barcelona face Napoli on Saturday in the Champions League at the Camp Nou and can take comfort from an incredible home record in Europe’s top tournament.

The Catalan giants have not been beaten at home since Bayern Munich won 3-0 all the way back in 2013. Barca have gone on to play 35 games without defeat on their own turf, winning 31 of those matches and drawing just four.

Barcelona have scored 104 goals in those 35 matches and conceded just 17, meaning Napoli will have their work cut out on Saturday when they visit Barcelona in the second leg of their last-16 clash.

The tie is level at 1-1 after the first leg, so Barca do not even need to win to progress to the quarter-finals. A goalless draw would be enough to send Quique Setien’s side through to a last-eight match-up against Bayern or Chelsea.

Napoli Good Travellers

Napoli will know they are facing a tough test on Saturday but can point to an impressive record of their own in Europe’s top competition. Gennaro Gattuso’s side have not lost away from home in the tournament so far in 2019-20.

The Serie A side played out at goalless draw at Genk, grabbed another point at the home of defending champions Liverpool, and beat Red Bull Salzburg 3-2 in the group stages. Napoli also beat Liverpool 2-0 at home, thanks to goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente.

Gattuso has already warned his team they can’t afford any mistakes at the Camp Nou if they are to have any chances of progressing in the tournament.

“Barcelona have Messi, who gets the ball, leaves 10 players behind and passes it underneath seven. If we play thinking that they are in poor form then we’re heading to the hospital or the cemetery. “Barcelona are Barcelona, but we will go to the Camp Nou to play our game and try to pass. We will not be defeated before playing. It will be a very important 90 minutes.”

Napoli wrapped up their Serie A campaign at the weekend with victory over Lazio and ended the season in seventh place in the table. They have already qualified for next season’s Europa League by beating Juventus to win the Coppa Italia.

However, Napoli will need to make history to progress. They have never made it past the last-16 stage of the Champions League and face a Barcelona side who have won their last 12 matches at this stage of the competition.

