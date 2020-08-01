Barcelona Plan to Increase Ansu Fati’s Buyout Clause to $353m

Barcelona are set to reward 17-year-old forward Ansu Fati for his impressive breakthrough season in 2019-20 with a new and improved contract at the Camp Nou.

The teenager will officially be part of the first-team squad next season, be handed a pay rise, and see his buyout clause increased to €300 million ($353) million to put off potential admirers, according to Lluis Miguelsanz at Sport.

“Ansu will officially be promoted to the senior side, be given a shirt number and see both his salary and buyout clause increase significantly. The latter rises to €300m.”

Barcelona are set to meet with Fati’s representatives in the coming week to finalize the details of the new contract that will run until 2024. The Catalan giants are also open to improving his deal “year upon year depending on his success and development.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

High Hopes for Ansu Fati

Barcelona have high hopes for Fati after an incredible campaign where he scored eight times in all competitions and smashed a host of records, including becoming the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

Fati’s impressive displays have drawn speculation that top clubs are interested in his services and could look to tempt him away from the club. His current buyout clause stands at €170m ($200m).

President Josep Maria Bartomeu told Sport the club are aware of interest from other teams in their talented teenager but have absolutely no interest in selling their young star.

“No formal offers have come, but there has been interest from some clubs. Barça’s answer has been ‘no’. Ansu is not for sale. He is essential for the future of this club. He represents La Masia. from which players come out, they learn and consolidate in the first team.”

Ansu to End Season on a High?

Fati could still end the season on a high in the Champions League. Barcelona resume their European campaign next Saturday against Napoli at the Camp Nou, hoping to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

The youngster is a realistic option to start the match as Barcelona are short of options in attack. Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele are doubts due to injury, while Arturo Vidal is suspended and Martin Braithwaite ineligible.

Fati has made four appearances in the Champions League already this season, scoring in the 2-1 win at Inter back in December and certainly has not looked out of place in Europe’s top competition.

READ NEXT: Dembele & Griezmann Give Barcelona Champions League Boost