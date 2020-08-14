Bayern Score Insane Own Goal Against Barcelona in UCL [WATCH]

Barcelona and Bayern Munich enjoyed a frantic start to their Champions League quarter-final on Friday in Lisbon.

Thomas Muller put the Bundesliga champions ahead in the fourth minute of the game, but Barca found themselves back on level terms minutes later when David Alaba scored an incredible own goal.

The 28-year-old, who has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona, sliced a clearance that looped up and flew over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Barcelona levels! Not the goal they imaged by they'll take it! The own goal brings Barca right back in it. pic.twitter.com/a7mDMIYRxz — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 14, 2020

The own goal seemed to rattle Bayern who were fortunate not to concede another goal straight afterwards. Neuer made a save from Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan had been sent clean through, while a Lionel Messi cross into the penalty area evaded four Barca players and hit the post.

Bayern Quick to Make Amends

Yet that was about as good as it got for the Catalan giants. Bayern restored the Bavarians’ lead on 21 minutes when Ivan Perisic fired a powerful effort goalwards. The ball took a slight nick off defender Clement Lenglet and flew past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Hansi Flick’s side weren’t done there either. Serge Gnabry lashed home a third for Bayern Munich after a pass from Leon Goretzka before Muller poked home his second of the night just after the half-hour mark from close range.

