Bears Add Defensive Depth, Ink Veteran Safety: [Report]

The Chicago Bears have added some depth at the safety position. The team signed former Rams safety Marqui Christian, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

The Bears had a visit with Christain this past weekend, and it seems Chicago liked what they saw. Christian spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he played in 55 total games, starting one. In that time, he 83 tackles, three pass breakups and one tackle for loss.

Turran suggested Christian would be competing against Deon Bush and Tashaun Gipson for the starting safety position opposite All-Pro Eddie Jackson. He will very likely have a significant role on special teams, as well.

