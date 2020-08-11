Bears Add Defensive Depth, Ink Veteran Safety: [Report]

The Chicago Bears have added some depth at the safety position. The team signed former Rams safety Marqui Christian, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

The Bears had a visit with Christain this past weekend, and it seems Chicago liked what they saw. Christian spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he played in 55 total games, starting one. In that time, he 83 tackles, three pass breakups and one tackle for loss.

Per source, DB Marqui Christian signed w/ the #Bears. Christian could challenge to start at safety. Very versatile player that saw time at nickel and safety for the Rams. Christian is also a standout special teams player. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 11, 2020

Turran suggested Christian would be competing against Deon Bush and Tashaun Gipson for the starting safety position opposite All-Pro Eddie Jackson. He will very likely have a significant role on special teams, as well.

