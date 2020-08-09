Cameron Champ & Girlfriend Are Engaged

Not only is Cameron Champ climbing up PGA leaderboards, but the golfer is also engaged to his longtime girlfriend. Champ’s future wife is a regular on his Instagram page, but the golfer does his best to keep her out of the spotlight by not tagging her in posts.

The golfer announced the news on Instagram during the holiday season at the end of 2019 noting he found the “woman of my dreams.” Champ posted a photo on December 11, 2019 of himself proposing in front of a Christmas tree.

“It’s OFFICIAL!! ❤️ You’re the woman of my dreams, my best friend, and my biggest supporter!” Champ said. “I wouldn’t want to spend my life with anyone else but you!💍”

The Couple Appears to Have a November Wedding Date

Champ alluded to a November wedding during a recent Instagram post. The golfer noted that “November 2020 can’t come sooner” as he wished his significant other a happy birthday. It will be worth watching to see if the ongoing pandemic could impact their wedding plans.

“Happy Birthday babe! Love you more than you know and I’m extremely grateful to have you in my life,” Champ noted on Instagram on April 24. “November 2020 can’t come sooner! ❤️”

During another post, Champ described his future wife as “the most loving, caring and thoughtful person I know.”

“Appreciation day always! Thank you for being you! You’re the most loving, caring and thoughtful person I know,” Champ explained. “I wouldn’t know what to do without you in my life, we’ve been on many adventures so far but I can’t wait for the many more to come! I love you!!❤️”

Based on Champ’s social media posts, she celebrated her 25th birthday in April. If the November wedding date holds, it will be a busy month for Champ who is slated to play in his first Masters tournament since the iconic event was postponed from its traditional April schedule.

Champ’s Friend Scottie Scheffler Is Also Engaged

Just a few months later, fellow golfer Scottie Scheffler popped the question to his girlfriend Meredith Scudder. Based on her recent social media posts, the couple became engaged in June while they were on a hike. Scheffler and Champ are good friends dating back to their college days at rival schools in the Lone Star State. Champ attended Texas A&M, while Scheffler was a standout golfer at the University of Texas.

While in college, the two competed in 2017 to be the low amateur. Years later, Champ and Scheffler were both in contention at the 2020 PGA Championship heading into the final round.

“Obviously I want to be low am,” Champ told USA Today in 2017. “Me and Scottie are great buddies. I’m just going to play my game and at the end of the day whatever the score is it’s going to be. If I come out on top, obviously that would be fabulous. But if Scottie can pull a good round and end up beating me, good for him too.”

The duo is going from competing on the golf course to seeing who can get married first. It will be interesting to see which couple is the first to tie the knot.

