Clue to Aaron Rodgers’ Future Hidden in Kenny Clark’s Deal?

The breakdown of Kenny Clark’s new contract extension with the Green Bay Packers has been read by some like a roadmap for when the team could be looking to move on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Insiders aren’t buying it.

Clark signed a four-year, $70 million contract extension on the first day of training camp that will keep him with the Packers through 2024, but his record-breaking deal was shown to be strikingly backloaded when the financial details were made available on Tuesday.

The Packers’ star defensive tackle will carry a combined cap hit of just $13.79 million over the next two seasons — $6.69 million in 2020 and $7.1 million in 2021 — before his earnings jump to more than $20 million per season over the final three years of his contract. As salary cap specialist Ken Ingalls noted, Clark’s pay structure adds further evidence the Packers are expecting for 2021 NFL salary cap to be “dramatically reduced” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you needed proof the Packers think the 2021 salary cap will be dramatically reduced, take a look at the Kenny Clark contract. The cap schedule is dramatically more back-loaded than what they typically sign players for. Buckle up – getting to 2021 will be bumpy. pic.twitter.com/Uw3yMgUaVV — Ken Ingalls – Packers Cap 💰 (@KenIngalls) August 25, 2020

Some, however, are interpreting Clark’s costs rising in 2022 to also suggest the Packers are planning to clear some serious cap space from their books — such as, say, the $39.852 million cap hit that comes associated with Rodgers’ contract. Packers pass rushers Za’Darius Smith ($20.75 million) and Preston Smith ($16.5 million) also carries hefty cap numbers in 2022.

The Packers invested in life after Rodgers during the 2020 NFL draft when they traded up in the first round to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, a developmental piece who is now considered the presumptive heir to their two-time MVP. Naturally, some have spent the months since trying to pinpoint when exactly the baton could be passed with the 2022 season coming up often as the nearest sensible opportunity.

Aaron Rodgers’ cap number in 2022: $39,852,000 🤔 https://t.co/LhHb1fd7LY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 25, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Clark’s Contract Cost About Cap Space, Not Rodgers

At first glance, Clark’s rising contract appeared to lend substance to the theory that the Packers are looking to move on from Rodgers during the 2022 offseason. There are aspects of the timing that would make sense, such as Love entering the third year of his rookie contract after (presumably) spending two years learning and developing behind Rodgers.

A direct connection between Clark’s contract structure and Rodgers’ eventual departure gets pretty weak, though, when put into context of the NFL’s shifting landscape concerning annual salary caps over the next few seasons.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel challenged the notion that Clark’s contract structure has anything to do with Rodgers and instead pointed to the anticipated rise of the 2022 salary cap, tweeting “everyone I’ve talked to thinks the NFL will be swimming in money once the new TV deals are on the books” for the 2022 season.

I didn't mention this before because I needed to get out to practice, but Clark's deal accounts for the expected drop in the salary cap in '21. It also assumes that the league cap will balloon considerably in '22 after new TV contracts are done and the pandemic is over. https://t.co/wp7lbrGPaf — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 25, 2020

Silverstein acknowledged the Packers could get cap relief if they moved on from Rodgers ahead of the 2022 season, but he also clarified he believes Rodgers’ performance over the next two seasons will determine his future with the team. Ingalls agreed and added that anyone trying to tie Clark’s contract to the Rodgers/Love situation “are looking for connections that do not exist.”

Rodgers Looking Sharp in Recent Camp Practices

If Rodgers can play his way to staying in Green Bay, the veteran quarterback is off to the right kind of start with less than three weeks remaining before the start of the 2020 season.

Packers reporters have admired how sharp Rodgers’ performances have been in recent practices after throwing a handful of interceptions last week, something that isn’t uncommon for him during a point in the season where testing things matters most. According to ESPN’s Rob Devovsky, Rodgers followed up a 10-of-13 passing performance during Saturday’s team drills with a “perfectly executed” two-minute drill on Sunday.

Rodgers with a 19-yard fade for a TD to Davante Adams, who flung the ball into the empty stands. Shouldn’t be a fine early this year with no fans up there to start. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 25, 2020

“I thought he was extremely sharp, and I also think the guys around him were a lot better, too,” LaFleur told reporters after last Saturday’s practice. “A lot of times that takes a big role in the way quarterbacks perform.”

READ NEXT: Ex-Packer Hinting at Urge for Green Bay Return in 2020